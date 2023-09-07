After years of dating models in their early 20s, Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly dating a 25-year-old model.

The Daily Mail reports that the Oscar-winning actor has “settled down” with Vittoria Ceretti, who he is “besotted” with. “Vittoria is a beautiful girl, but Leonardo is of course surrounded by many beautiful girls most of the time,” a source said. “But he adores her and she him, they have been spending a lot of time together this summer, traveling around on romantic trips.” They added, “It has obviously led to much chatter within his circle that Leo is ready to hang up his lothario ways. There have been many women pictured with him, partying with him, but what he has with Vittoria is much more serious.”

Ceretti, who has appeared on multiple Vogue covers, was married to an Italian DJ (lol) but it appears they got divorced earlier this year.

Leonardo was more recently rumored to be romancing model Gigi Hadid, 28, with the pair first sparking romance rumors nearly one year ago in September 2022. She is the first person he has ever publicly dated that was over the age of 25.

Hadid responded to this Ceretti Instagram post in June, writing “Omg!”

Ceretti turns 26 in June 2024.

(Via the Daily Mail)