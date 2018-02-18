SNL delight Leslie Jones taking in the Olympics is pure joy. She’s the bud you want watching the (summer or winter) Games with you providing enthusiastic and hilarious commentary throughout even if she’s pretty much convinced a lot of the athletes have a death wish.
Jones is part of NBC’s 2018 Olympic team and among the adventures the Ghostbusters star has embarked on in Korea is a musical number alongside figure skating commentary treasures Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir. Sporting sunglasses of yore, Jones, Lipinski and Weir strut down a hallway (complete with civilians doing their best to get the hell out of the way) to sounds of The Almighty Beyoncé.
“We are so “crazy in love” with the Olympics,” reads Jones’ accompanying caption to the video. (It would be a bit strange if “Beautiful Liar” or “Single Ladies” were the go-to to express this feeling, wouldn’t it?)
There’s nothing too complicated about the 50-second clip. It’s just pure fun and joy and silliness with three very different choices of wardrobe.
“You guys it was everything I thought it would be.” gushed Jones on Twitter. “@taralipinski is a freaking Queen!! And @JohnnyGWeir is literally the funniest person ever! Had me cracking up the whole time so fun today!! @NBCOlympics @Olympics”
“Yep I said it!!”
“Omg this violent.”
“Um… ”
Tara Lipinski has finally given me a reason to watch the 2018 winter olympics.