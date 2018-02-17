Leslie Jones Arrived At The PyeongChang Olympics, So Expect Some Incredible Commentary

#Olympics
02.16.18 3 weeks ago 10 Comments

National treasure and SNL actress Leslie Jones has become nearly synonymous with Olympic commentary. Starting back during the 2016 Rio Games, Jones has made her love of sports known on Twitter, eventually being invited to Brazil to offer jokes and insight in real time for NBC. However, her enthusiasm could not be contained to summer sports, so Jones made waves online once again cheering on Team USA in PyeongChang.

Well, Jones’s infectious charm is once again on the move, with the actress heading to PyeongChang and documenting her trip on Twitter. Honestly, Jones seems like a delight to travel with. No one likes to share a flight with a Debbie Downer.

Now that Jones has arrived in South Korea, the party can really get started. Expect “Slay all day” to be shouted from the rooftops while the Olympians dominate their events. Here’s hoping she has a chance to interact with Olympic favorite Adam Rippon during her time there.


While Jones has faced an unfair share of online trolls, plenty of fans are cheering her on in her next adventure.

Slay all day, Leslie. We’ll all be watching and cheering along with you.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Olympics
TAGSLESLIE JONESOLYMPICSWINTER OLYMPICS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP