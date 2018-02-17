We here!! @NBCOlympics @TeamUSA @Olympics pic.twitter.com/csFQ2ACuD1
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 16, 2018
National treasure and SNL actress Leslie Jones has become nearly synonymous with Olympic commentary. Starting back during the 2016 Rio Games, Jones has made her love of sports known on Twitter, eventually being invited to Brazil to offer jokes and insight in real time for NBC. However, her enthusiasm could not be contained to summer sports, so Jones made waves online once again cheering on Team USA in PyeongChang.
Well, Jones’s infectious charm is once again on the move, with the actress heading to PyeongChang and documenting her trip on Twitter. Honestly, Jones seems like a delight to travel with. No one likes to share a flight with a Debbie Downer.
Now that Jones has arrived in South Korea, the party can really get started. Expect “Slay all day” to be shouted from the rooftops while the Olympians dominate their events. Here’s hoping she has a chance to interact with Olympic favorite Adam Rippon during her time there.
While Jones has faced an unfair share of online trolls, plenty of fans are cheering her on in her next adventure.
Slay all day, Leslie. We’ll all be watching and cheering along with you.
I don’t particularly like her. But if I see her I’m taking a selfie with her
Nope.
Sports Illustrated needs to do a spread with her and Chrissy Teagen to shut dem haters down.
Maybe she will spout off some more of her racist homopobic nonsense.
The NBC Olympic ratings problem is solved! Huzzah!
National Treasure. You must be high.
She’s not funny in any way whatsoever.
Wow all the trolls on one thread!
“Trolls” are generally at least funny, so I trust they know who is funny and who isn’t.
That dude aint funny at all
Am I the only one that was scrolling through this and thought the article was trolling. Headline indicates incredible commentary followed by numerous exclamation-point filled tweets that so would expect from a a group of 13-year olds.