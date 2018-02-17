National treasure and SNL actress Leslie Jones has become nearly synonymous with Olympic commentary. Starting back during the 2016 Rio Games, Jones has made her love of sports known on Twitter, eventually being invited to Brazil to offer jokes and insight in real time for NBC. However, her enthusiasm could not be contained to summer sports, so Jones made waves online once again cheering on Team USA in PyeongChang.

Well, Jones’s infectious charm is once again on the move, with the actress heading to PyeongChang and documenting her trip on Twitter. Honestly, Jones seems like a delight to travel with. No one likes to share a flight with a Debbie Downer.

The driver is having a ball lol. Go Andy Williams!! We on our way to the Olympics y’all!! Flight was long but good. Now I’m a 5 hour ride to location!! @NBCOlympics @TeamUSA @olympics pic.twitter.com/qJh1AEcotx — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 16, 2018

This what happens when you lose your wig in Pyeongchang2018!!! The fun is just starting!! We gonna have so much fun!!! @NBCOlympics @Olympics @TeamUSA @BMcStyle_ pic.twitter.com/kPMsVF4hl0 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 16, 2018

Now that Jones has arrived in South Korea, the party can really get started. Expect “Slay all day” to be shouted from the rooftops while the Olympians dominate their events. Here’s hoping she has a chance to interact with Olympic favorite Adam Rippon during her time there.



While Jones has faced an unfair share of online trolls, plenty of fans are cheering her on in her next adventure.

Have fun and be you!!!! pic.twitter.com/ykZErvCaCe — Kevin Hale (@HOOSIERHALE) February 16, 2018

Move aside everyone, the Queen of the Olympics has arrived! — Jo (@pinnerjo) February 16, 2018

Can we all agree the only good thing left on Twitter is Leslie Jones. pic.twitter.com/CptMgL7TKP — Heather (@BigDallasBurns) February 16, 2018

Yessss Leslie!!! I LOVE your commentating. — Demetria Joyce (@DInternation) February 16, 2018

YEEEESS LESLIE!! You belong at the Olympics! Please don't stop the awesome commentary — Michela Dee (@micheladlondon) February 16, 2018

You are there to receive a gold metal for your online commentary of each event. You are the only thing that made any of this interesting — Lauren Michelle (@DarkSideChaser) February 16, 2018

Slay all day, Leslie. We’ll all be watching and cheering along with you.