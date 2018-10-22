Leslie Jones Was As Baffled As The Rest Of Us While Finally Watching ‘The Shape Of Water’

10.22.18

When Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water premiered in late 2017, it forced moviegoers to suspend disbelief and become invested in the budding romance between a human woman and a humanoid amphibian man. And while the film itself is indeed a beautiful love story, it also involves, uh, fairly gratuitous fish-on-lady sex scenes, which is not something audiences have ever been challenged to wrap their minds around before. (Well, for the most part.)

So it goes without saying that when Saturday Night Live cast member (and epic live-tweeter) Leslie Jones decided to take on the Best Picture Oscar-winning film over the weekend, we knew we were in for a treat. If there’s any movie out there begging for a Leslie Jones-style breakdown, it’s this one, and Jones doesn’t disappoint. Side note — if Jones thinks she’s confused now, just wait til she finds out about the dildos. Spoilers ahead, obviously!

Jones didn’t waste any time delving in, pointing out the creepy music playing over the opening credits:

