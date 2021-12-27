It wasn’t that long ago that Jared Schmeck, the Oregon father of four who blurted out the coded Biden insult “Let’s go Brandon” to Biden himself, was swearing he wasn’t a “Trumper.” By “not that long ago,” we mean Sunday, when his first major post-incident interview was published. But life moves pretty fast, and Schmeck is already flip-flopping, and while speaking with Steve Bannon yet.

As per The Daily Beast, Schmeck — who uttered the conservative favorite phrase, which is code for “F*ck Joe Biden,” during a Christmas Eve call with the president and the First Lady — appeared on The War Room, Bannon’s podcast. In a previous interview with The Oregonian, Schmeck had painted himself as just an Average Joe who had some issues with Biden. He even claimed to be shocked by the backlash against him effectively telling the president to screw himself while on a festive call about a “Santa tracker.”

Now, a mere three days after the infamous call, Schmeck had gone all-in on Trump. He wore a MAGA hat and parroted election lies to his possibly jail-bound host.

Jared Schmeck tells Steve Bannon: "Donald Trump is my president and he should still be president right now. The election was 100% stolen. So, I just want to make that clear." pic.twitter.com/YbyysPAIbH — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) December 27, 2021

When asked about the Oregonian piece that characterized him as someone who’s not a “Trumper,” Schmeck called it “absolutely false,” adding, “Donald Trump is my president, and he should still be president right now.” He declared that the 2020 election was “100 percent stolen.”

When speaking to The Oregonian not long before his chat with Bannon, a very different Schmeck emerged. “I understand there is a vulgar meaning to ‘Let’s go, Brandon,’ but I’m not that simple-minded, no matter how I feel about him,” he said. “He seems likes he’s a cordial guy. There’s no animosity or anything like that. It was merely just an innocent jest to also express my God-given right to express my frustrations in a joking manner… I love him just like I love any other brother or sister.”

Jump a day or two, and Schmeck was singing a different tune. “‘Let’s Go Brandon’ is more than just ‘F Joe Biden.’ ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ encompasses the entirety of our frustration with Joe Biden, the administration, the leftist mob, the cancel culture, the mainstream media,” he told Bannon. “They’re the ones who made this a thing.”

And it seems yet another far right superstar has suddenly emerged.

(Via The Daily Beast)