For months, conservatives have in love with the words “Let’s go Brandon.” Why? Because it’s code for a far more profane statement, namely “F*ck Joe Biden.” It originated at a NASCAR race (of course), and officials are none-too-happy with it. It’s not just everyday folk who drop the coded epithet. Lauren Boebert has used it. So has Ted Cruz. And on Christmas Eve, one regular Joe dropped those words while speaking to the president himself, as well as the First Lady.

It began innocently enough. Jared Schmeck, a father of four from Oregon who works for an electric company and retired from the police force in 2018, called into an annual Santa tracker, as he does every year. This time was a bit different: Taking calls were Joe and Jill Biden, hoping to do better than his predecessor, who once told a little girl that Santa wasn’t real. Schmeck later said he was surprised by their presence, but he rolled with it, even wished them a Merry Christmas.

Then he suddenly added, “Let’s go Brandon.”

The Bidens either played nice or simply had no idea what he was talking about. “Let’s go Brandon, I agree,” Biden replied as his wife laughed. The president even tried to ask him where he’s from, but Schmeck had already hung up, having effective told the most powerful person in the world to get f*cked.

When reached by Oregon Live, Schmeck claimed he didn’t mean to pelt the president with a sanitized insult, claiming it was just a “joke.” “I mean no disrespect to him,” Schmeck said, adding, “At the end of the day, I have nothing against Mr. Biden, but I am frustrated because I think he can be doing a better job.”

Schmeck also claimed he was not a “Trumper,” describing himself as a “free-thinking American and follower of Jesus Christ.”

Before Schmeck wrung in Christmas by insulting the president, the call seemed to be going really well. Biden asked him what his kids wanted, and Schmeck said his son, whose name is Hunter, wanted a Switch. Biden mentioned that he too has a son named Hunter. He then advised that Schmeck’s kids should be in bed before 9pm, otherwise they’d miss Santa. Schmeck laughed along with them, as though he was a nice person seeking some calm during deeply troubled times.

