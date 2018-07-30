Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When we last heard from Lindsay Lohan, the Herbie: Fully Loaded star was acting as a spokesperson for Lawyer.com and poking fun at her own checkered past. But behind the scenes, the 32-year-old has incredibly found success as a nightclub owner in the Greek islands, where she has lived for the past few years.

Earlier this month, Lohan began her third business venture with the opening of Lohan Beach House in Mykonos (it has its own Trip Advisor page and everything!), which will also serve as the location for an upcoming MTV docuseries with the working title Lohan Beach House. On Monday morning, Good Morning America teased the above clip to welcome Lohan back into Americans’ lives.

According to People, “Lohan will lead a team of handpicked brand ambassadors, who must prove their expertise, ambition and charm over the course of the season.” Here’s more:

“Lohan Beach Club (WT) offers viewers VIP access to one of the most exclusive destinations in the world, and a behind the scenes look at how a young, successful entrepreneur runs her empire,” said Nina Diaz, president of programming and development for MTV. “We are thrilled to have such a passionate and creative partner in Lindsay to help explore this intriguing culture, all through the eyes of her brand.”

“Young, successful, and entrepreneur” are not words that folks usually associate with Lindsay Lohan, but here we are. And apparently she’s pretty serious about the whole thing, as you can see in the following viral tweet from a week ago in which she threatened to fire staff at her Rhodes Lohan Beach House location for not wearing the same shoes on Instagram.

Lindsay Lohan checking her beach club staff for not wearing the same shoes has me screaming pic.twitter.com/OKjzm6JgZL — daniele 🛸 (@dcagiunta) July 23, 2018

An exact premiere date has not been set, however shooting begins this week and the network is apparently looking at sometime in 2019. What a world.

(Via People)