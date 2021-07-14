Getty Image
Lindsey Graham Is Getting Mocked For His Weirdly Passionate Promise To ‘Go To War’ For Chick-Fil-A

If you’re a Republican lawmaker under investigation for criminal activity, there’s always an at least temporary solution: ignore and distract. The same day that Matt Gaetz — who the FBI are examining for human trafficking — tried to become the face of the #FreeBritney movement, Lindsey Graham, who in February was part of a probe into the GOP’s attempt to influence Georgia’s election last November, had an even more random idea: come to the aid of Chick-fil-A.

On Wednesday, the South Carolina senator seized upon a Fox News report, which revealed that almost 200 students at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana signed an open letter, calling on the school to stop the friend chicken chain from opening a brick-and-mortar on their campus. Their reason? The company infamously donates to what the letter deemed “queerphobic” causes.

Well, Graham wasn’t having it. “I have always thought @NotreDame was one of the greatest universities in America, if not the world,” Graham wrote on Twitter. “It’s disappointing to hear some ND students and faculty want to ban Chick-fil-A from doing business on campus because they disagree with the values held by the Chick-fil-A founders.”

Graham, who spends his days doing things like robotically discussing how much he misses the 45th president, promised action. “I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick fil-A’s back,” he said, referring to something happening many states away from the one he represents. “I hope we don’t have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick fil-A stands for. Great food. Great service. Great values. God bless Chick fil-A!”

It was a leftfield outburst, and it left a lot of people scratching their heads. Some wondered if the company was one of his biggest donors or something.

Some wondered what exactly he could even do.

And others wondered if he, as a lawmaker presiding over a country in turmoil, has more important things to do.

Now, if Graham had said he’d go to war for Popeyes, the superior chicken chain, that’d be another story.

