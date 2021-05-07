Certain members of Congress seem very, very afraid of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and can’t seem to handle how she’s attempting to repair the GOP’s tattered status in a post-Trump D.C. For some unknown reason, these mostly male members of Congress can’t seem to envision a future without the reality star. That much is obvious from Ted Cruz’s proud Mar-a-Lago photo op with the guy who mercilessly attacked his wife’s looks. And Sen. Lindsey Graham is still ride-or-die on that Trump Train, too, with a bizarre refusal to let go of the guy who got voted out of office.

“Can we move forward without President Trump?” Graham told Fox News. “The answer is no. I’ve always liked Liz Cheney but she’s made a determination that the Republican Party can’t grow with President Trump. I’ve determined we can’t grow without him.”

Lindsey Graham: Can we move forward without President Trump? The answer is no. I’ve always liked Liz Cheney but she’s made a determination that the Republican Party can’t grow with President Trump. I’ve determined we can’t grow without him. pic.twitter.com/ptdo7AQCKD — Acyn (@Acyn) May 7, 2021

One might wonder if this is more about Graham’s distaste for Cheney, and surely, there’s that, too. Mostly though, this is about him being able to cut the cord from his Trump addiction. It’s strange stuff! A few months ago, Lindsey even weirdly ranted about wanting to “harness” Trump’s mojo or magic or something. This guy has a weird power over certain segments of the GOP, and people sure are dragging Lindsey hard, especially after all the mean things that Trump said about him.

One thing is certain: big Succession vibes are coming your way…

Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham have definitely played Boar on the Floor at Mar-a-Lago. https://t.co/fboPTYwxNF — Schooley (@Rschooley) May 7, 2021

"We can't grow without him," Lindsey Graham says of the guy who presided over losses in the House, Senate, and White House. https://t.co/0quU1l67wy — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 7, 2021

Dear Republican men: You are all Lindsey Graham. That must be embarrassing as hell. https://t.co/N81p5ulEkb — Sam Youngman (@samyoungman) May 7, 2021

“Lindsey Graham is one of the dumbest human beings I’ve ever seen”. pic.twitter.com/v1pR4gxCr1 — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 7, 2021

Lindsey the pilot fish Graham is small.

He’s a vile creature.

Spineless.

Gutless.

Pathetic.

Craven.

Yellow.

He’s so weak it’s actually sad.

He cannot quit the former guy.

He can’t.

We all know this video.

But it’s still the one I turn to when I need to remind myself and others. pic.twitter.com/E6JBW72Otw — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 7, 2021