Senator Lindsey Graham is singing the praises of the COVID-19 vaccine after he tested positive on Monday morning following a weekend of “flu-like symptoms.” In a growing trend amongst Republicans as the Delta variant continues to pose a significant threat to the unvaccinated, who are predominantly Trump supporters and Fox News viewers, Graham touted the benefits of the vaccine in a tweet announcing his current health condition.

Instead of disparaging the vaccine for not protecting him from catching COVID, Graham took the responsible approach of highlighting that the vaccine did exactly what it was intended to do: Prevent the recipient from experiencing severe symptoms up to and including death.

“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning,” Graham tweeted. “I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days. I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse.”

The vaccine positive tweet from Graham is a welcome reprieve from the senator’s usual social media activity. In mid-July, Graham went viral after randomly declaring on Twitter that he will “go to war for the principles Chick fil-A stands for. Great food. Great service. Great values.” Considering the fried chicken restaurant is doing just fine despite its controversial donations to anti-LGBTQ organizations, it was a strangely aggressive outburst from Graham.

