After nearly a year of accomplishing nothing but chaos, the House GOP is finally trying to get something done: They’re launching an inquiry into possibly impeaching President Joe Biden. For what? They won’t say. Maybe even they don’t know. But not everyone in the Republican party is buying it. That includes one of Donald Trump’s best on-again–off-again pals.

WELKER: Grassley said he does not see any evidence that the president is guilty of anything. Do you agree with him? LINDSEY GRAHAM: If there was a smoking gun I think we'd be talking about it. pic.twitter.com/pBESdm7HML — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 17, 2023

Per Mediaite, Lindsey Graham went on NBC’s Meet the Press for a wide-ranging interview. One subject that came up was the House voting to launch an impeachment inquiry, which isn’t the same as an impeachment and is in any case hopelessly vague so far. Alas, Graham, who as recently as this summer was saying his party should do to Biden what Democrats did, twice, to Trump, isn’t feeling it.

“I haven’t really been paying that much attention to it,” Graham said when asked about the inquiry. He noted that they have a tough hill to climb. “They have to prove that President Biden somehow financially benefited from the business enterprises of Hunter Biden.”

When asked if he thinks there is proof of Biden’s wrongdoing, Graham replied, “If there were a smoking gun, I think we’d be talking about it.”

He continued, “But you know, the narrative that Hunter Biden presented is falling apart. They added that Joe Biden knew nothing about the business dealings falling apart. I’m not worried about impeaching the president right now.”

If you’re worried about Lindsey Graham being the voice of reason on an issue, don’t. Elsewhere during his Meet the Press sit-down, he was asked about Trump parroting actual Nazi talk about immigrants “poisoning the blood of our country” — not the first time he’s straight-up paraphrased Adolf Hitler. Graham replied that he “could care less” about that. Now that’s the Lindsey Graham we know.

