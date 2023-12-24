It’s been over three years since Donald Trump lost re-election, and you know who’s never gotten over it? Donald Trump. The former president may have left the White House in disgrace, but he never admitted defeat, never conceded to Joe Biden, and continues to baselessly claim he actually won. He’s stuck in the past, and one of his cronies thinks that may doom his future.

“I accept the election results of 2020. I'm worried about 2024,” GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham tells @PierreTABC. “If Pres. Trump puts the vision out — improving security and prosperity for Americans — he will win. If he looks back, I think he will lose.” https://t.co/gqT6vWyPYp pic.twitter.com/8OL6RbIlTW — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 24, 2023

Per Raw Story, the South Carolina senator went on ABC’s This Week on Christmas Eve, during which he was inevitably asked about his on-again-off-again buddy. At one point host Pierre Thomas asked what kind of message Trump was sending young people by not admitting he lost.

“Now, we teach our children when they lose something to shake the opponent’s hand and move on,” Pierre said. “Are you concerned that the former president is not setting the proper standard going forward here, sir?”

At first Graham deflected, claiming Hillary Clinton also believed she’d been “cheated,” though he failed to note that she conceded and hasn’t spent the last seven years relentlessly growling about alleged election fraud. But Graham did then sort of answer the question.

“If President Trump puts a vision out improving security and prosperity for Americans, he will win,” Graham said. “If he looks back, I think he will lose. So at the end of the day, the 2020 election’s over for me.”

He added, “We need to secure the ballot in the 2024 cycle, but Donald Trump’s not the first person to complain about an election.”

Graham has a wacky relationship with Trump. He was a hater all the way up till the 2016 election, at which point he went all-in. After the Jan. 6 riot, a wigged out Graham announced he was done with him. It only took a matter of weeks for him to return to the fold, and he’s stayed there even as the big guy’s supporters have loudly turned on him, prompting minimal pushback from Trump himself.

(Via Raw Story)