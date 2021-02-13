Getty Image
Lindsey Graham Abruptly Voted To Allow Witnesses In Trump’s Senate Impeachment Trial, And People Had Some Theories Why

by: Twitter

A visibly shaken Lindsey Graham said he was “done” with Trump right after the failed MAGA coup on January 6, but that didn’t last long. The South Carolina senator stayed close by the former president’s side during his last days in office, and even demanded calm from Democrats after months of helping spread voter fraud lies. And he’s been one of his fiercest bulldogs during the Senate’s impeachment trial, swearing, among other things, that should Democratic lawmakers call witnesses, things will get ugly. So people were a little surprised when, on the trial’s fifth day, he was one of only five Republican senators to vote to allow witnesses.

Republicans, Graham among them, had openly called for a speedy trial, which they hoped would end with a simple acquittal. Graham was adamantly opposed to witnesses, offering veiled threats should they be called.

But after an oft-mocked week for Trump’s legal team — plus the revelation that Trump had seemed to side with the insurrectionists on an expletive-filled call with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — Democrats stepped up their game on Saturday morning, calling for a vote to see witnesses. And that’s when Graham flip-flopped.

Some were puzzled by his surprise about-face.

Others, however, were not. Suddenly theories about what Graham’s next move will be were cropping up over social media.

Some speculated about who he’d call.

Others wondered how far he’ll take it — if, for instance, he’ll try to falsely equate Black Lives Matters protesters with violent failed insurrectionists who could have gotten him and his colleagues killed.

There were also jokes about witnesses.

Some wondered if his plan was simply to waste everyone’s time.

Whatever Graham’s reasoning, one thing’s clear: It’s time to buckle up.

