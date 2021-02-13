A visibly shaken Lindsey Graham said he was “done” with Trump right after the failed MAGA coup on January 6, but that didn’t last long. The South Carolina senator stayed close by the former president’s side during his last days in office, and even demanded calm from Democrats after months of helping spread voter fraud lies. And he’s been one of his fiercest bulldogs during the Senate’s impeachment trial, swearing, among other things, that should Democratic lawmakers call witnesses, things will get ugly. So people were a little surprised when, on the trial’s fifth day, he was one of only five Republican senators to vote to allow witnesses.

Republicans, Graham among them, had openly called for a speedy trial, which they hoped would end with a simple acquittal. Graham was adamantly opposed to witnesses, offering veiled threats should they be called.

If you want a delay, it will be a long one with many, many witnesses. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 13, 2021

But after an oft-mocked week for Trump’s legal team — plus the revelation that Trump had seemed to side with the insurrectionists on an expletive-filled call with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — Democrats stepped up their game on Saturday morning, calling for a vote to see witnesses. And that’s when Graham flip-flopped.

Lindsey Graham changes his vote. He votes for witnesses. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 13, 2021

Some were puzzled by his surprise about-face.

I’m confused. Graham voted for witnesses? — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) February 13, 2021

Others, however, were not. Suddenly theories about what Graham’s next move will be were cropping up over social media.

Reminder Sen Lindsey Graham who just voted for witnesses to be called has been meeting with Trump’s lawyers and discussing their legal strategy. This doesn’t mean he’s changed his mind on Trump’s guilt. It just means he wants to see witnesses. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 13, 2021

Some speculated about who he’d call.

Almost guaranteed that Lindsey Graham voted to have witnesses so he could call Hillary Clinton or some other insane BS like that. — Matt Rogers 🗳 (@Politidope) February 13, 2021

My guess is @LindseyGrahamSC is changing his vote to “aye” because he’s planning some vindictive, Antebellum Tom-foolery. Wouldn’t shock me if he counsels the mob lawyers to call Hunter Biden as a witness. Or Hillary Clinton. He’s THAT guy. — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) February 13, 2021

Others wondered how far he’ll take it — if, for instance, he’ll try to falsely equate Black Lives Matters protesters with violent failed insurrectionists who could have gotten him and his colleagues killed.

Lindsay Graham is going to call anyone who ever marched with Black Lives Matter. — Schooley (@Rschooley) February 13, 2021

There were also jokes about witnesses.

Some wondered if his plan was simply to waste everyone’s time.

Lindsey Graham’s threat is basically that he’ll waste the senate’s time? Yes because the senate is normally so useful and efficient. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 13, 2021

Whatever Graham’s reasoning, one thing’s clear: It’s time to buckle up.

Sen. Graham's tweet from an hour ago about witnesses

👇 explains his switched vote. once it became clear they had 50+1 votes, he put himself into the category of support. buckle up https://t.co/f5k7DyCZC2 — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) February 13, 2021