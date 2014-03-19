Liveblog Reminder: 'Arrow' Deploys The Suicide Squad Tonight

Yes, the moment we’ve been nerding out over is finally here: The Suicide Squad arrives on Arrow. Here’s a recap of what’s been happening.
Most of the episode actually took place on Flashback Island, as Slade, Sara, and Ollie stormed the Amazo. It ended with the boat’s prisoners escaping to the island, which, you know, good luck with that, and Ollie captured by Slade, who promised to torture the hell out of him. Meanwhile, in the present day, Slade visited Ollie at his house, using his superpower of unstoppable sexual charisma to plant bugs in Ollie’s house and totally seduce his mom, bro.
It appears that we’ll be going into a big run of episodes featuring Slade, actually. Tonight’s episode appears to be all about the Suicide Squad hunting down Deathstroke, while under the supervision of Diggle:
Just a wild guess: That doesn’t end very well. We’re also interested to see who the blonde with the crazy hair is that the trailers keep hinting at. We doubt it’s Harley Quinn, considering what a tight lock DC keeps on Batman characters, but you never know; we also keep hearing that Nightwing is going to show up on Arrow, after all.
Either way, we’re excited; join us at 8pm EST for all the shenanigans.
Just read Harley Quinn was just an easter egg. Not a cameo, not a recurring character. Prolly never see her again. Screw that bullshit.
I hate you today Arrow.
They didnt even show the footage they used for the preview trailer that teased she would be in it….idk if that raises my hopes or lowers my Arrow trust.
Could Tara Strong do it? I mean I don’t know if she has the schedule for it for starters, her IMDB page is always super crowded.
That makes sense, sadly. But on the other hand, I’m not really sure who could play Live Action Harley in the first place.
Laurelbadger was a LOT more fun when she was a drunk!
Manu wasnt even in this episode
I’m not complaining. Especially since two episodes from now there’s an episode titled “Deathstroke.”
And all we got was Harley’s voice off screen
Still sounds like a porn name
Although CrixStroke is also appropriate
Dragons, Santa Clause, Flying Carpets, all possible when Slade Wilson is involved.
Even Angry Unicorns?
Deathstroke is Magic.
Your mother enjoys a casual relationship with Slade, Ollie.
Ollie’s mom running for mayor might be the dumbest story line this show has introduced. Also, sick “Your mom…” burn.
Those afterschool swim programs should more than make up for her complicity in the CALCULATED DEATHS OF HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE
After her last activity in the glades it is what 1 or 2 pools?
I am willfully trying to ignore that so I can try to enjoy the storyline. Not working.
Yeah, I have NO idea what this plotline is supposed to be.
This has to be the smallest amount of screen time Ollie has ever gotten, but it was still a good episode.
Agreed.
So Amanda Waller was the chick in charge of Frye’s operation on the Island on Season 1 we ever find out what that was about?
@Dan Seitz Maybe she was also in charge of the ship as well looking for the mirakuru?
We have not. I’m assuming that’s coming.
I know I like to reconcile with my ex-wife in the hallway of a prison.
I was expecting some hooting and hollering
Spinal vertebrae, as opposed to…?
Wait where was the tracking implant?
Well it sure was easy to get rid of.
Back of his neck under the skin, apparently.
Diggle had better have gotten paid.
Wait, she is blaming them?
Hallmark of a bad boss.
I am flabbergasted at who poorly thought out Wallers plan was there.
@nachosanchez I think I posted that exact same idea the last time Waller-lite showed up in an episode.
Maybe the season ends with this Waller getting killed, only for CCH Pounder to step out of the shadows and reveal she’d been using a surrogate like Arrested Development.
This Waller sucks. I can’t wait for a properly cast one to show up and beat her up.
Huh, probably should have made the device more difficult to remove than a splinter.
Bronze Tiger is thinking “Great, can I get that five second surgery?”
Really they didnt use his eye to just paint the target?
Wheres Captain Boomerang when you need him?
He’s such a dirty coward he didn’t even show up for the mission.
So wait, the van is keeping ahead of the drone?
Well, that was a stupid design.
Now I just want a show of Diggle and Deadshot travleing the country, solving crimes and arguing with one another.
That should be at least a few episodes of season three.
Diggle does have a hard on for keeping these hardened killers alive..
Nobody’s going to notice this? Really?
Is Deadshot really going to pull the whole “honorable death” card?
He needs to be on the show more
Cold Steel came through
Seriously.
Snikt!
Ah, the old Batman-fake-toast-to-make-everyone-leave-to-keep-them-safe gambit.
It made a lot more sense in Batman Begins.
Diggle was right.
So Salem is the replacement for “the cult”
Theyre ripping off Batman Begins.
This show has always been Batman Begins Light
That drone looks like a cartoon drawing.
So they can’t wait till the parties over? Or have Diggle like a pull a fire alarm or something?
Yeah,, it is not going anywhere
Or call in a bomb threat.
Jeez, is this Amanda Waller or the KGBeast?
Every time he says Harbinger, I want to assume control of something. Yes, I am a nerd.
if she starts the harbinger foundation does that count as infringement
I wonder where Toyo Harada is.
The secret of the ooze.
Go ninja go ninja go!
Well, THAT’S no good.
Can we wrap up this plotline, because the Suicide Squad is way more interesting right now.
Snap out of it Ollie
She is not hitting that training dummy nearly that fast.
She’s E. Honda.
yes there was definitely 2-3 sounds for every hit landed
Where did he get home movies of Shado?
What does Ollie care about her anyway? He let her die. I can’t wait till Deathstroke has his revenge!!!
*Scooby Doo confused grunt*
Um yeah, I was just about to say…
I think I had that bracelet when I was 17 and totally punk rock.
Dont call Roy, hes not in this episode.
Verdant must lose a ton of money, what with there never being anyone there
It’s a coke front.
36 minutes in and we get our first Laurel sighting
It was beautiful while it lasted.
Hopefully our last.
Ollie, back of the hand.
BACK. OF. THE. HAND.
Theres only 3 people in the club.
It is not a popular club.
Good God no…
“When we talk, we tend to realize we hate each other”