Liz Cheney has got nothing to lose, which is good news for Americans who want to take a peek behind the curtain of the Washington, D.C. political machine. Her latest target is GOP Rep. Paul Gosar, who seemed to want to rewrite the history of the Capitol riots of January 6th while questioning FBI director Christopher Wray during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Tuesday.

While discussing rioter Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed during the mayhem of January 6th as she attempted to enter a defended/restricted area inside the building, Gosar decided that the Capitol Police were the bad guys in this scenario and spoke of them in the same way that one might describe a serial killer who has chosen a victim. After asking Wray if he knew “who executed Ashli Babbitt?” to which Wray replied that he did not “know the name of the person who was involved in the Ashli Babbitt shooting,” Gosar—speaking over Wray at every turn—went on to paint his own picture of how the events of that day went down:

“It’s disturbing. The Capitol police officer that did this shooting appeared to be hiding, lying in wait, and they gave no warning before killing her. Question again: Why hasn’t that officer who executed Ashli Babbitt been named when police officers around the country are routinely identified after a shooting.”

Cheney spoke out on Twitter about Gosar’s apparent reimagining of that day, and shared a story about her personal interaction with him on January 6th and her general opinion on his Capitol Police Are the Enemies rhetoric, explaining:

“On January 6, as the violent mob advanced on the House chamber, I was standing near @RepGosar and helped him open his gas mask. The Capitol Police led us to safety. It is disgusting and despicable to see Gosar lie about that day and smear the men and women who defended us.”

This isn’t the first time that the Arizona GOPer has described Babbitt’s death as an “execution” or painted a picture of the Capitol Police as a bunch of homicidal maniacs. Back in May, during an earlier House Oversight Committee, Gosar went the “execution” route again when describing Babbitt’s death and described the mob of people who stormed the Capitol as both “peaceful protestors” and “peaceful patriots.” Which doesn’t seem to line up with Cheney’s (and reality’s) recollection of that day. And also stands in stark contrast to how Capitol Police officers who were there that day described the situation.

You can watch Gosar and Wray’s full exchange below.

