🆕 | It's on! @KSIOlajidebt, the biggest YouTuber in the UK, will take on @LoganPaul, the biggest YouTuber in the US, live at #Manchester Arena on Saturday 25 August. Tickets available this Friday at 6pm.https://t.co/5W9dKN9y92 pic.twitter.com/DBLAg68OCG — Manchester Arena (@ManchesterArena) June 19, 2018

Logan Paul has taken another hit to his professional career — if you can call it that — when BBC Radio 1 made the decision to squash a scheduled joint interview with Paul and British YouTube star KSI (real name Olajide William Olatunji) ahead of their upcoming boxing match. The two are planning to go head-to-head in the Manchester Arena on August 25th to settle an apparent beef with one another.

Listeners complained after a clip of the interview had aired, calling on BBC Radio to cancel it. Paul continues to be a polarizing figure due to the stunt he pulled late last year, stumbling across a suicide victim while visiting Japan’s Aokigahara “suicide forest” and filming the encounter for his YouTube channel.

BBC Radio’s reason for canceling the interview was not due to the outrage, however, instead claiming that the interview was simply not good enough to air. “We understand some of your strong views on Logan,” the station tweeted. “But ultimately if we don’t think the interview is good enough – we don’t air it.” Ouch!

We were going to hear from Logan Paul & KSI on their boxing match tonight. After listening back to the interview we don’t feel it’s right. We understand some of your strong views on Logan – but ultimately if we don’t think the interview is good enough – we don't air it. — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) July 26, 2018

The decision was met with mixed reactions. Many were happy that BBC Radio 1 ultimately decided to err on the side of good taste but were not pleased with the excuse.