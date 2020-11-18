Harry Styles emerged on the latest Vogue cover while clad in a dress, and this led to a lot of right-wing pearl-clutching, which also led to certain far-right figures being mocked for claiming that Styles is violating some sacred (nonexistent) tenet of masculinity. Well, the subject also came up on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, and Paul stood up as the voice of reason against co-host George Janko, who was not here for the dress wearing.

Yep, that would be the same Logan Paul who sparked outrage after posting footage (in 2018) of a suicide victim in Japan. 2020 sure is bringing all kinds of unexpected developments, but this one is a refreshing one. Paul didn’t let his co-host, George Janko, get away with dismissing Styles’ attire with a swift, “It ain’t manly, bro.”

Paul wasn’t having it. “Bro, why? What is ‘manly’ to you?” the YouTube influencer questioned. “What does it mean? Is manly being comfortable in your own skin and being comfortable with who you are, regardless of what you’re wearing?”

Never thought I would ever agree with Logan Paul but he makes a very valid point. pic.twitter.com/HMr3Z6XNh2 — burnt_chicken_nugget27 (@Rachael65479550) November 18, 2020

Janko then grew even judgier: “People are too quick to get angry like you. You got angry at our opinion.”

Paul fired back: “I’m not getting angry, but I’m calling you out for your flaw. Your lack of logic… when you say, ‘People shouldn’t judge people, but he’s not a man for wearing a dress.'” At that point, Janko tried to argue that saying “not manly” is not the same as saying that someone is not a man, and the backpeddling began.

Score one for Logan Paul, and people are pleasantly surprised to see this happen.

i feel like logan paul has shown a lot of growth this year and i’m not sure how to feel about him anymore pic.twitter.com/21JQitbUTF — harry is a dog person (@ultralightpov) November 18, 2020

you know shit is wild when logan paul is the voice of reasons pic.twitter.com/MAx6smaa3n — lena (@whqytry) November 18, 2020

I agree with Logan Paul tbh, cause ppl are literally making up their own meaning for the word manly. Just bc one man wears a dress it means he's not manly. wtfpic.twitter.com/i9eYmpeOL7 — d. (@harrysxmidnight) November 18, 2020