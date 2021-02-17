YouTube star/boxer Logan Paul has announced that he’s moving to Puerto Rico after he “fell in love” with the island while scouting it out to start the “next chapter” of his life. Oh, and also, the tax rate is way lower than California’s, which really sealed the deal. (Paul has previously stated that California’s taxes are “f*cking insane.”) Paul shared the news of his pending on the latest episode of his “Impaulsive” podcast, and it’s already stirred up controversy on social media where he’s being dragged for exploiting the U.S. island territory that’s still reeling from the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in late 2017. President Trump famously visited Puerto Rico to survey the damage, and instead of coordinating relief efforts, he threw paper towels at the crowd and essentially left the island to fend for itself. Now, Puerto Ricans get to deal with Paul moving in, and folks are not happy.

To all the people of Puerto Rico, I am sorry that Logan Paul is moving there. — TruthAmongTheFalse (@FerretsQ) February 17, 2021

Puerto Rico has enough white people profiting off and ruining their island, Logan Paul dont need to be added pic.twitter.com/LK1iI4Y6wn — 🥂 (@funsizeaquarius) February 17, 2021

Definitely not looking forward to your tax avoidance in my country — Marina RF (@vicariamente) February 17, 2021

Since its trending, I speak for a vast majority when I say "Logan Paul, you are not welcome in Puerto Rico. We are sick and tired of the gentrification and treating our land as a tax haven." — Bordoy (@luisbordoyactor) February 17, 2021

Logan Paul when he steps off the plane in Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/kRZeIkz7vv — King Gemini (@KingGeminiXXII) February 17, 2021

The only reason Logan Paul is moving to PR is because the rich here pay less taxes. Period. We’ve suffered enough, we don’t need this maniac in our streets. pic.twitter.com/U610oAaNFd — Debby of Scorpia 🍌 (@Maglex1) February 17, 2021

Much like his brother, Jake Paul, Logan has been a lightning rod of controversy that reached a boiling point when he posted a YouTube video that showed a suicide victim in Japan and cracked jokes like, “What, you never stand next to a dead guy?” when one of his crew voice their objections. Due to Paul’s popularity, YouTube was slow to react and initially did little in the way of punishment for the wildly insensitive video. However, after public backlash, YouTube yanked Paul from a lucrative ad deal with the video platform.

While Paul apologized several times for the callous suicide video, just a few weeks later, he was in hot water again after posting a video of himself tasering dead rats. That controversy led to YouTube to temporarily suspend all advertisements on his channel, but it notably refused to ban Paul completely. “What you think is tasteless is not necessarily what someone else would think is tasteless,” YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki told The Verge. “We need to have consistent laws, so that in our policies, so we can apply it consistently to millions of videos, millions of creators.”

(Via Impaulsive)