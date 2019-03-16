Getty Image

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade is having about as bad a week as her mother, relatively speaking. The former was arrested on charges of fraud and other offenses stemming from getting her two daughters into USC under the guise of fake athletic scholarships. The latter lost a lucrative endorsement deal with Sephora and dropped out of USC fearing bullying from students who gained admissions to the university through more traditional means.

And now come more stories of alleged fixing from her past. The latest is an accusation that Olivia Jade won a rigged game show against another influencer, claiming victory in a now-defunct game show after she had lost on its first taping.

According to the UK’s Daily Mail, Jade was on the game show against two other people — a singer and a fellow influencer. And when she lost the show, which is taped in front of a live audience, the show was rigged so she could win $5,000 for her charity.

Lifestyle vlogger Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, took on fellow influencer Marissa Rachel and singer Rydel Lynch in a 2016 episode of Tap That Awesome App for a now defunct Verizon mobile phone channel. But when Rachel was declared the winner in front of a live audience she says studio execs mysteriously stepped in and ordered producers to re-shoot the final few questions. When the trivia contest resumed Rachel and Lynch were under orders not to buzz in with the correct answers, leaving Giannulli to take home first prize, a $5,000 donation to a charity of her choice, it’s alleged.

There are YouTube videos of some episodes of Tap That Awesome App, which originally aired on a Verizon app, but the Olivia Jade episode doesn’t appear to be on the streaming site.