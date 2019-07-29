Getty Image

In the wake of the Operation Varsity Blues scandal that broke over four months ago, the social media accounts of Lori Loughlin’s two daughters Isabella “Bella” Giannulli, 20, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, had gone completely dark. But on Sunday, the elder sister broke her silence by posting a birthday message for her mother that also seemingly hinted at a renewed solidarity within the fractured famous family.

“Happy birthday mama. I love you,” Isabella captioned a photo of herself posing with Loughlin, while Olivia Jade commented “my people” along with a heart emoji.

Olivia Jade’s comment appears to have since been deleted, however on Monday she posted her own birthday message to her mom on Instagram. “One day late,” she captioned a throwback photo of herself as a baby with the former Fuller House actress. “Happy birthday. I love you so much.”

Previously, there had been rumors of turmoil within the family, as Olivia Jade was reportedly furious with her parents over the scandal that effectively destroyed her burgeoning career as a beauty and lifestyle influencer and lost her several lucrative sponsorships.

Meanwhile, Isabella had deleted her Instagram one day after Loughlin and her father husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded not guilty to money laundering conspiracy charges.

“Their family situation has improved,” a source told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, ahead of the outpouring of birthday messages. “Lori knows they will all grow and learn.” “Things are better than they were,” added a second source. “Time is helping to heal.”

Loughlin and Giannulli each face up to 40 years in prison if found guilty, after having rejected a plea deal that would have gotten them both just two years behind bars. So if nothing else, it seems as if time is one thing they’ll have plenty of.