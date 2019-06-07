Getty Image

Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are already facing up to 40 years behind bars after declining to enter a guilty plea in the college admissions scandal known as Operation Varsity Blues. Not only that, but she and Felicity Huffman were named as defendants in a $500 million lawsuit from angry parents who argue that the admissions scheme affected their own children’s chances at entering college. Loughlin’s career is in tatters, along with (reportedly) her relationship with daughter Olivia Jade, over this mess. Could matters possibly grow worse for her?

The answer would be “sure.” USA Today reports that USC lawyers have either hinted or simply acknowledged to Loughlin and Giannulli that there are “possible legal disputes” on the way. This information is based upon the outlet viewing a response letter filed in federal court by Loughlin’s attorneys, although it remains unclear which way that the lawsuit(s) would be flowing:

Attached in the court filing is a May 6 letter that one of Loughlin’s and Giannulli’s attorneys sent to prosecutors to address concerns about conflicts. Attorney William Trach wrote that USC has suggested that the firm’s representation of the couple “poses foreseeable conflicts because it is possible that USC may have civil disputes with one or both sometime in the future.” He did not elaborate on the nature of the possible lawsuits.

Naturally, both USA and Loughlin’s attorneys (who the LA Times says have addressed this matter as “completely speculative” at this point) have remained closed-lipped to the press, although it’s also entirely possible that both sides could be suing and/or countersuing each other. It’s not outside the realm of possibility for Loughlin to argue that her career has been irrevocably damaged by the fallout from his scandal, but USC could easily make the same argument, given that their own reputation and credibility as a sought-after educational institution has been put on the line. As with all things involving this admissions scandal, we’ll probably hear more fallout soon.

(Via USA Today & LA Times)