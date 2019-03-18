Getty Image

Operation Varsity Blues is the story that keeps on giving. For anyone who hasn’t been paying attention to the only news that matters, Aunt Becky from Full House and Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman were involved in a massive college admissions bribery scheme, with parents reportedly paying up to $6 million to get their kids into elite schools. The fallout has been fast, if not furious: Huffman and Loughlin were both arrested, with the latter being dropped by Hallmark and the final season of Fuller House (her vlogger daughter Olivia Jane, who once won a crooked game show, also lost her endorsement deal with Sephora). And on top of all that, now they’re being sued for $500 billion.

Jennifer Kay Toy, a mother and former Oakland-area teacher, has filed a lawsuit in San Francisco County Superior Court against Huffman, Loughlin, and dozens of other wealthy parents. She believes that “the actions of those implicated in the scheme prevented her son, Joshua Toy, from being admitted to several colleges ensnared in the scandal,” according to the Los Angeles Times:

“Joshua and I beleived [sic] that he’d had a fair chance just like all other applicants but did not make the cut for some undisclosed reason,” she wrote in the lawsuit. “I’m now outraged and hurt because I feel that my son, my only child, was denied access to a college not because he failed to work and study hard enough but because wealthy individuals felt that it was ok to lie, cheat, steal, and bribe their children’s way into a good college.”

Kay Toy did not specify which schools her son, who graduated high school with a 4.2 GPA, applied to, but Stanford, USC, UCLA, the University of San Diego, the University of Texas at Austin, Wake Forest University, Yale University, and Georgetown University were all involved in the scandal. (This isn’t the only lawsuit, either.) Half a trillion dollars sounds steep, but with the cost of college these days… (he says, bitterly, before writing another student loans check).

(Via Los Angeles Times)