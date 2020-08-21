Have mercy? Doesn’t sound like it’s happening with Operation Varsity Blues.

Back in May, Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal, but they surely did not want to end up with prison time as a part of that deal. It was fully on the table, however, given that they pleaded guilty to the federal crimes of wire and mail fraud. There will be fines, and at least for Giannulli (Lori’s sentencing will come later today), an actual sentence of time behind bars.

As USA Today reports, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton handed Giannulli, who he described as guilty of a “breathtaking fraud,” five months in prison:

“I accept the… plea agreement negotiated by the government and Mr. Giannulli and I conclude that the agreed sentence… is sufficient but not greater than needed for punishment,” Gorton said. “There is no mystery about the outcome.”

Five months is most decidedly longer than the 14 days that Felicity Huffman received in September 2019, although that doesn’t account for any difference in offense level. In addition, the legal system was possibly feeling more generous with Huffman, given that she cooperated and struck a plea deal much earlier in the scandal’s timeline.

As mentioned above, Loughlin will appear before the court for her own sentencing on Friday afternoon. Prosecutors have recommended that she receive two months for her participation in a scheme to admit their two daughters into the University of Southern California while as faux recruits to the crew team. The prosecutors did concede that Loughlin was “less active” in the scheme than her husband, but we’ll see how strict or lenient the judge is feeling soon.

(Via USA Today)