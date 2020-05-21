Getty Image
Lori Loughlin Will Plead Guilty In The College Admissions Scandal In A Deal That Includes Prison Time

Actress Lori Loughlin, along with her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to a plea deal for their involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The Full House star will be charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli intends to “plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud,” according to the Justice Department. She will serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine (there goes one month of Full House residuals, unless she asks the judge to “have mercy”), and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service; his punishment is slightly steeper, with five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service. Both sentences are subject to the court’s approval.

“Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case. We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions,” said attorney Andrew E. Lelling. The couple will enter their guilty pleas on Friday via video conference

