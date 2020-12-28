Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli attempted to avoid prison time in the college admissions scandal by pleading guilty. However, a judge declined to go entirely easy on them for charges involving wire and mail fraud. Those federal crimes led to substantial fines, community service, and prison sentences for both spouses. In Mossimo’s case, he received five months behind bars, and Lori landed herself two months for her role in what became known as Operation Varsity Blues.

All of this went down after U.S. Attorney’s Office came down upon dozens of parties, including Loughlin and Giannulli, who participated in a scheme (paying around $500,000 in bribes) to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as faux recruits to the crew team. Felicity Huffman, who was also involved in the scheme, pleaded guilty months earlier and only served a few weeks behind bars, and Lori is now done with her time and out in the fresh air again. The Associated Press has the details:

Loughlin was released from the federal lockup in Dublin, California, where she had been serving her sentence for her role in the college admissions bribery scheme, the federal Bureau of Prisons said… Loughlin and Giannulli were both initially supposed to report to prison on Nov. 19, but prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed Loughlin could start her sentence on Oct. 30. Loughlin also agreed that she would not seek early release on coronavirus-related grounds, prosecutors said.

Meanwhile, Giannuli is still behind bars and due to be released in April. There’s no telling if Lori’s acting career will bounce back at any point, but given that Huffman recently scored her first role, a “comeback” isn’t entirely out of the realm of possibility. Probably not a bunch of Hallmark movies, though? We’ll have to wait and see.

(Via Associated Press)