Newsmax White House Correspondent Emerald Robinson ran a foul of Twitter on Monday after the right-wing reporter falsely claimed that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine contains an enzyme known as “luciferase,” which it does not. On top of incorrectly claiming luciferase is in the Moderna vaccine, Robinson also suggested the element is Satanic in nature due to its name.

“Dear Christians: the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked,” Robinson tweeted, according to a screengrab from Mediaite. “Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends.”

As of this writing, the tweet is no longer present on Robinson’s Twitter account, and her timeline now contains a missing tweet with a label from the social media company that reads, “This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules.” Naturally, Twitter will be accused of censoring conservatives, but the company does have science on its side.

The luciferase/luciferin conspiracy theory has been bouncing around for a while now, and it was thoroughly debunked by Reuters who performed a fact check on the dubious claim that was easy to sell thanks to the enzyme’s Devil-related name:

The novel coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Moderna does not contain luciferin, an organic compound involved in bioluminescence, or the enzyme luciferase, contrary to claims on social media. While luciferase was involved in some COVID-19 research in the summer of 2020, none of the available vaccines contain either ingredient.

So just for the record, no, there is not a Satanic compound in the Moderna vaccine that lets the government or Hillary Clinton track you. Nor does it exist in a “66.6 solution” as some Looney Tunes were claiming on Facebook earlier in the year.

(Via Mediaite)