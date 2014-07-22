In Honor Of ‘Lucy,’ 10 Overused Sci-Fi Tropes That Should Be Jettisoned Into Space

It’s also totes wrong, but it’s one of those tropes sci-fi filmmakers just love to keep tossing around because… it sounds cool, I guess? Or because they’re lazy? But writers—you should stop. It doesn’t sound cool. You don’t sound cool when you fall back on bogus, outdated tropes that have been beaten into the ground ad nauseam. Consider this your intervention. Call it quits on:
1) We only use ten percent of our brain power.
The trope that inspired this post, the “ten percent” malarkey is most recently seen in Luc Besson’s Lucy, where Scarlett Johansson plays an unwilling drug mule who gains superpowers when blah blah blah bogus drug blah blah blah pseudoscience. Look. I will always want to see Scarlett Johansson beating people up. But no reputable scientist has ever thought the ten percent myth was even remotely true, so can movies stop treating it like it’s this grand scientific possibility, please? I get that suspension of disbelief is a thing, but it’s a cliché at this point. Let’s not.
2) Aliens are always smarter than us.
I’m all in favor of a heathy slice of alien-induced peril, but can humanity not come into contact every once in a while with an alien species that has yet to invent the wheel? They’re (almost) always super-advanced, particularly in the area of tech, and look down on the human race as puny booger creatures who are inferior in every way. There’s nothing necessarily wrong with that, but why not have the human race, in all its sort-of wisdom, stumble upon an extraterrestrial species that’s pretty much on-par with us in terms of intelligence and strength? We can swap mug brownie recipes and chat about our respective reality TV shows. It would make for a riveting movie. And speaking of aliens…
3) Aliens keep looking way too human.
There’s a practical consideration here: In a live-action movie, it’s easier for a human actor/stunt performer to play an alien if that alien has the same basic configuration of elongated body/two arms/two legs, maybe with some tentacles attached. But this is the 21st century! We can make Andy Serkis look like an ape and Nicolas Cage look like some vague semblance of a human being! We should be more creative with our aliens at this point. Bring me my superintelligent shade of the color blue.
4) Humans are the good guys, aliens are the bad.
There are some notable subversions of this trope—District 9 and Ender’s Game come to mind—but they’re the exceptions that prove the rule: Those evil aliens are always trying to blow us up, and not the other way around. That they even want to blow us up is, of course, because we are Important: Our planet has some precious resource no other hunk of rock hurtling through space has, or humans are just inherently special snowflakes. Independence Day was 25 years ago. We’re never going to exceed that. Let’s think outside the box and have us trying to get over our own political/social problems by banding together to invade Mars. Because you know we would.
5) Science bad!
Also known as the “There are just some things humanity isn’t meant to do!” or “Playing God” trope. See: Transcendence, where Johnny Depp gets a little too ambitious with his tech and ends up creating an AI that tries to destroy the world. Or something. I don’t know. I didn’t see Transcendence. Did anyone see Transcendence? Granted, we have a pretty glaring example of science taken (arguably) too far in the atom bomb, and I’m not saying sci-fi writers should forego examining the moral and practical consequences of science in favor of writing characters who throw up their collective arms and yell “Yaaaaay! Let’s make robots that can kill people!” But it’s still decidedly odd that a genre that has at its core the idea that humanity should evolve to new scientific and technological heights should have such a hangup about science being inherently dangerous. For a nice counterpoint to this trope, I recommend Europa Report, available on Netlix Instant. It’s a horror movie set in space, but it’s very conscious about not losing the attitude that, hey, going out into the stars and exploring is dangerous, but it’s also pretty f*cking cool.
“[T]he “Aliens built the pyramids!” trope … has an undercurrent of “…because there’s no way those brown people could have done it!” that is decidedly racist”
Except it gets used for Stonehenge a lot, too.
(Don’t get me wrong, I really hate that trope, too. If aliens came here and did anything, it was to spur the evolution of echinoderms.)
Like we all don’t already know that the Pyramids and Stonehenge were built by Apocalypse
@Duchess – Wrong. They were built by Egyptians who were ruled by Thanagarians.
We don’t know who built it … or what they were doing.
Minor quibble, but how can drooling retard aliens that haven’t yet figured out the wheel travel light years across space to this tiny insignificant planet? We’ve only just recently had a man-made object leave our solar system, and we’re barely above drooling retard status.
Second, if we didn’t have the 10% brain power thing, we might never have had the movie Defending Your Life, and that would be tragic.
Could be a future thing where we are advanced enough to travel the universe.
That was my thought. If it’s aliens with advanced technology coming to Earth I assume they are should be smarter than us.
the 10% thing has bugged me for a while and it gave us that annoying Bradley Cooper movie.
A couple of ways it could happen. First – well the universe is old enough so other ETIs could be billions of years older than us. Even a much less intelligent species than us could be far advanced of us if they have a several billion years old civilization. Maybe they discover as much in a million years as we find out in a century – they would still be ahead of us.
Another way is that they used to be as bright as us or brighter, but once you have machines to do everything for you, there isn’t really much point in being intelligent any more so they lose their intelligence and are just not very bright, although with awesome technology – and have forgotten how their technology works, take it for granted, and are not very interested in it.
I’m sure one can think of many other scenarios – that’s just to get started.
#4 was the whole, annoying plot of avatar
(and the less annoying plot of the futurama episode where Zapp Brannigan leads the triumphant conquest of the peaceful planet of the bouncing balls by Earth)
Avatar also reversed #2.
I don’t think that #2 and #4 are that much of a problem. Most examples come from the “War of the Worlds” subgenre, which require the aliens to be super advanced so they can travel here in the first place. The Alien/Aliens series turned this trope on it’s head by having the aliens be insects with no technology at all.
I think it’s more annoying when you get super advanced aliens who come here to give us condescending lectures and force us to repent our evil ways like in the Abyss or The Day the Earth Stood Still. Sci fi writers seem to hate colonialism and cultural imperialism when it comes from humans, but they’re perfectly okay with “space missionaries” coming to reform the primitives on Earth.
As long as they are reforming us to ideas that are fashionable to the author.
You left out the, “person manipulates a computer control hologram thingy via their hands”; totally overused (Minority Report, Avengers, Prometheus, etc.).
You know, this really bugs me too. A lot of that kitschy user interface design is meant to look cool, but would be totally impractical. The star map in Prometheus is ridiculous. How can you see anything in that? How would you even use it? It’s more a light show than an actual tool. It looks like a goddamned mess.
Yeah, hand to screen screen interfaces are totally not practical. *looks down at iPad and over at Kinect*
Is it too much to ask the Internet to stop finding racism where it doesn’t exist?
Don’t aliens belong to another race?
Thanks to biblical epics of the 1950’s, it’s unlikely that most Americans even realize that the Egyptians were brown. Jews either, for that matter. The entire mediteranean is surrounded by white people with good tans.
Counter argument – alternating episodes of Star Trek.
Prime Directive? #2 probably shouldn’t have been included.
How can aliens who contact us NOT be superior? If they haven’t even developed the wheel, how did they get here in the first place?
My current irk is “alien hive mind that only needs to be killed one central location in order for humanity to win” most recently seen (at least by me) in Edge of Tomorrow.
What about, advanced, alien tech is really OURS from the future & we planted in the past? SHOCK, GASP. IE, Sphere.
How about this simple visual trope:
Person can fully control things with their mind but still feel the need to incorporate an entirely unnecessary hand-gesture into the process specifically so stupid people in the theatre can go “Oh, that person made that other person explode. Got it.”
The visual is because we can’t actually SEE what made it happen. I promise you wouldn’t even know WTF happened unless they said it without a visual cue of some sort.
Oh, well you promise me that it can’t be done without the hand gesture. So that settles that, then. You know, except for audio cues, or camera angles, or dialogue, or simple fucking logic whereby the story explains / shows that a character has those powers so when they use them you don’t need a fucking visual cue because you’re not a complete fucking idiot. Unless you are. Not saying YOU are, though. Unless you actually are.
Harry Potter did a decent job of explaining this and did so without saying fuck over and over again like a psychopath. In the HP world, the kids need to say magic words in order to use magic, but the adults don’t. After practicing a spell over and over again, they can do it without the verbiage. Same thing seems to work here except with hand gestures instead of words. Once the telepath (or whatever) gains enough experience they can do their tricks without the hand gestures, but since they’re still kind of new at it they still need their hands for help.
Oh my fucking god, someone said fuck, now what the fuck am I going to do?! Yeah, I swear a lot. So fucking what? My point is still valid regardless of how many times I say fuck, so stop fucking crying about it. And, let’s use Magneto in the X-Men movies as a prime example of a guy who’s been all-powerful when it comes to magnetism for, like, 40 years and they still have him using fucking hand gestures to make sure fucking idiots know for sure that he used his powers. For fuck sake.
I don’t think that trope is entirely unreasonable. A lot of people have certain ticks that are uniquely tied to a task. For instance, I like to pace around my house when I’m on the phone. For some reason, it helps me keep my thoughts together. Almost everyone gesticulates when they talk for that very same reason. It’s not uncommon at all for people to assign physical movements to assist certain cognitive functions.
Not to mention that hand motions just look good on film, a guy just standing still and making people explode comes across as awkward and creepy. The Omen comes to mind when I think of that method of shooting psychic intent. Magneto, for instance, looks much more impressive and powerful and when he literally sweeps up an entire stadium with his hands. If he were just standing there motionless, that scene would have a very different impact on the audience. That’s not stupidity, that’s just the basics of film-making.
The point isn’t whether something looks good on film or not, though. We’re talking about how ridiculous the very concept is that someone able to do things with their mind would always have to accompany that thought-power usage with a physical gesture. Think about it, sit still and have a thought. Any thought. Did you feel compelled to make a physical gesture to accompany it?
I agree with that, though Flattest Eric presents a very sound counterpoint.
Sometimes I do. I’m sure that you use physical cues all the time in your daily life. When someone asks you a question that you don’t have an answer to do you accompany your response with a shrug? People drum on desks, stroke their chins or chew on pencils all the time when solving problems. It’s a widely accepted fact that physical actions can affect our perceptions and comprehension of cognitive action (you can read more here if you so desire: [www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov]).
I brought up the visual aspect because that’s exactly what it is. The guy moving his hands while levitating a stadium doesn’t affect the plot in any way (unlike the tropes and cliches listed above). It doesn’t affect the quality of the writing or the progression of the story. It’s merely a visual tool designed to convey a certain emotion onto the audience. That’s why I can understand you being really annoyed by it, actually. My hands have a mind of their own when I start gesticulating, so physical motions accompanying thought just seems natural to me. If you feel differently, that shot is going to have a different impact on me than on you. What seems grand and purposeful to me, might seem useless and annoying to you.
I can understand it but mostly because it is also part of #4 like its always an anti-science anti-intellectual stance. ’cause USA is the underdog! Roll Tide!
1) We only use ten percent of our brain power. Yeah, I’ll give you this one. Better writing could have handled the Lucy situation easily enough. However, Luc Beeson has simple plots that provide an excuse for a hot chick to kick ass. That’s what he promises here, and I’d bet he will deliver.
2) Aliens are always smarter than us. Have you never watched any Star Trek? About every third episode is about the Prime Directive, which is about interacting very gently with less developed species. Avatar is a bad example of everything, including this concept. This is kind of the one that offended me enough to justify typing this all out.
3) Aliens keep looking way too human. There are a lot of fun reasons for this. While humans playing the parts for the movie is a good practical consideration, an alien that would be more comfortable on e.g. Jupiter probably wouldn’t have a ton of motivation to have conflict with humans as another humanoid. Again, better writing could smooth things over in either direction.
4) Humans are the good guys, aliens are the bad. Again, Avatar is a terrible example. I would like to add, however, that humans are who we are, and we’re pretty much going to root for ourselves regardless.
5) Science bad! This isn’t actually a science fiction trope. This is actually just bad writing. They do this same thing in the fantasy genre. The physicist went too far in his studies! The dwarves dug too deep! The mage studied forbidden arts! It is an easy way to place the blame for a problem on the shoulders of one person, which makes for simpler writing than reality: bad things are caused by systemic problems within our society, or simple weather patterns, geological events, or etc. None of those make for easy closure for the audience, so we have to come up with a big bad.
6) All that impressive stuff ancient races were able to accomplish? Aliens did it. Yeah, this is just to have an excuse to say that the aliens have been interacting with us all along. Better writing could handle it more elegantly.
7) “Time travel’s totally OK because _____.” You’re completely right here, but again, it is an issue of needing better writers. There is a lot of science fiction (not just time travel) that would be better if they just hand-waved much of the technology, and dealt with the effects on society and/or the plot. See: Blade Runner, anything by William Gibson. See also: The force in eps 4-6 as contrasted to the force in eps 1-3.
8) Scientifically inaccurate (and boring) space battles. Do you book? Check out David Drake’s RCN series for great, yet nearly ponderous space battles. The RCN series is also a fantastic example of the chosen one done more or less right, though he really only skims the idea of the chosen one, completely ignores the concept of the big bad, and hand waves the interstellar travel while still making a huge deal out of how important it is, the skill, interacting with it, etc.
9) Angsty supernatural creatures. I can’t even
10) Only the Chosen One can save us! This is again simply an issue of better writing. I haven’t seen Edge of Tomorrow yet, but I’m desperately hopeful that he just happens to be the guy who gets the blood splashed on him (or whatever) that causes him to have the power to do the reset. That is a much better story than “the chosen one” most of the time. The Chosen One done right can be really great (see: Avatar, the TV show), but poor writing ruins everything.
Do you sense a theme? Writing via committee needs to stop. People who are shitty writers need to be fired. There are so many great writers out there, but instead these barely literate morons get all the writing gigs. It is a systemic problem that there is no simple solution for.
Solid post. I really like your response to #3.
Re #3, I liked what they did in DS9, where ultimately the wormhole aliens had just seeded primordial DNA on a bunch of different planets that all evolved into the different species, which is why the Vulcans / Klingons / Cardassians / humans / etc all sorta looked alike.
Really good post. My only quibble is with how often you refer to “bad writing.”
Yes, writers could come up with different ways of doing things. They could come up with a different explanation than “we only use 10% of our brain,” or “only the chosen one can save us.”
But if they did that, they’d have to spend time actually explaining what’s going on. And that screen time is valuable. You can either spend 15 minutes explaining why Lucy now kicks ass, or you can resort to the trope — which the audience already knows — that we only use 10% of our brains.
Nobody likes expository dialogue, so writers are always trying to cut it out. By resorting to a trope, you can cut it down to one sentence, and get back to explosions and ass-kicking.
So it might not be creative writing, but it’s not bad writing. It’s simply writing a story that focuses on what the audience actually wants to watch.
A really good example of this is in “Looper.” Joseph Gordon Levitt has a bunch of questions about how time travel works, and paradoxes, and stuff. Bruce Willis says, “I don’t want to talk about time travel because if we start talking about it then we’re going to be here all day talking about it, making diagrams with straws.” That’s the writer basically saying, “Yes, there are paradoxes and plot holes. But let’s just ignore that and get back to shotgun blasts and Emily Blunt, which is what you all want to watch anyway.”
@Vydarr Yeah, Looper is a perfect example of handwaving the thing that sets up the plot but doesn’t need to be directly dealt with. Lucy is annoying because how hard would it be to hand wave the drug like they did the Life Sucking Machine on Princess Bride, only reversed? [www.youtube.com] That’s why I say it is bad writing. They tried to explain something that didn’t need explanation to be just as awesome.
@sunny-dee Yeah, DS9 was great for a lot of reasons. Not perfect, but I’ve always felt like they gave themselves a lot of room to plot since they didn’t have to invent new aliens every episode.
Also on the point of #3, scientists do think that if we find intelligent out the two arms and two legs thing is likely (depending on the type planet). There are just some traits are best for surviving and domination an environment. Not that there wouldn’t be other odd things about aliens but them being floating gas bags or having 5 arms and 3 legs is evolutionarily unlikely.
I appreciate everyone for pointing out the problem with the second one. IE, the aliens are smarter because logically THEY WOULD BE SMARTER if they could reach an entirely different galaxy.
Ironic that you used a Star Trek pic for #2; at the beginning of the last Star Trek movie, they encounter a species that someone actually mentions “has yet to invent the wheel”.
I think that pic actually goes with #3 (they look too human). Every other pic goes with the point below it. I initially thought the same thing.
Still, it is like she never even watched Star Trek, to have #2, and yet here’s a screen shot from Star Trek.
Just going to say: agree on Europa Report. Creepy, good. Hammers the point that going to the stars can kill us.
as an epileptic, I occasionally use 100% of my brain all at once, it’s not as cool as you might think
I kind of wanted to get into the science behind and source of the “we only use 10% of our brain thing, but then I decided it would be a waste of time, and not funny. You sir, did it quite entertainingly and eloquently.
Exception to the rule: Spaced Invaders (1990). There are some others (Visit to a Small Planet, etc.) but they’re virtually all comedies.
I agree with almost all of these, but as a couple people have said in response to #2, Starfleet encounters less-advanced species all the damn time, and I would guess that a majority of alien-related sci-fi features aliens traveling to meet humans rather than vice versa, meaning they have to be super-advanced. Kind of a necessary evil. Alien and Starship Troopers also defy the trope. So does Spider-Man, arguably, in terms of the symbiotes. Hey, those all also defy #3, yay!
#9 reminded me of that Key & Peele sketch [www.youtube.com]
As for #3, it’s funny that even videogame aliens are probably humanoid more often than not. I do wonder if this has something to do with just the way the human mind works and relates to things. I think it might be harder for us to really identify with an alien race the less humanoid it looks. Of course, most sci-fi isn’t interested in creating aliens that function as anything more than two-dimensional soulless villains, anyway, so it probably wouldn’t have hurt to make those Independence Day aliens look more like, say, Mass Effect’s Hanar.
I swear to fucking God that 50% of America has no clue that “Then” and “Than” do not mean the same thing.
Exactly. 90% of the time humans make contact with Aliens in movies of TV shows, the Aliens come here to the Earth and it usually happens in contemporary times, that is to say, humans don’t yet have interstellar flight capability. Pretty much by definition, the aliens have to be vastly technologically superior to us, and thus possess way more knowledge, if they were able to travel across the galaxy to reach us.
Well technically the only planet we can use a template for the development of life is our own since we don’t see any other planets with it on… so logically one could assume that bipedal humanoid like creatures are the most desirable and optimum life form construct that evolution produces.
It might not be… but we don’t know that. So I give film makers the benefit of the doubt.
There is something to this theory, and our case study of evolution, being the only one available, leads to only one logical conclusion – that similarly evolved aliens would be more similar to us than dissimilar.
Also, being bipedal and higher intelligence are necessarily correlated evolutionary developments. If you are taking the time to read this post this far, then you understand why.
[en.wikipedia.org]
The skeptic is the religious person, and the believer is the science person. I just found it so fascinating the Sagan and his wife seemed to want to play that trope backwards.
Another sci-fi trope that bothers me is: “Aliens try to enslave humans, but humans WONT BE ENSLAVED, unlike these other groups of aliens that seem to be cool with it.”
As a side note, I actually just happened to watch Stargate a couple of days ago and probably the biggest thing that bothered me from a logic standpoint; Spader’s character, who had been all about the “Aliens built the pyramids” theory, steps one foot outside the structure they arrived on the alien world, sees pyramids and immediately says “I was right.” I’m sorry, but that is far from the only conclusion that you could draw from those particular set of circumstances, and since you’re supposedly the “science nerd” character, how about trying to be at least vaguely scientific about it?
How about whenever the aliens AREN’T bad, then the Government/Military is a bunch of slimy ignorant savages defying the one voice of reason?
“Captain, these are not our enemies! You can’t open fire!”
“I’ll damn well decide what I can or can’t do on my own ship. Lieutenant, escort the professor off of the bridge. ALL HANDS TO BATTLE STATIONS!”
or
“Agent Treiger, these beings trusted us. This could be a turning point for the entire planet.”
“You’re right professor. And once we’ve interrogated and dissected them, and analyzed their technology, I’ll be sure to give you full credit. Now grab a scalpel or stand aside.”
*excerpts from the upcoming book “How to Write for Michael Bay”
Most of this article basically boils down to “just write better” and “who cares about suspension of disbelief”. As for the “Science, bad!” trope, take it easy and don’t treat it as offensive. As long as mankind continues to be idiotic and insane (basically forever), the idea of abusing power will continue to exist – regardless of that power being scientific, political, religious, or something on the internet.
And they came to a plant 2/3 water when water kills them. I live to believe they were just slave aliens to some alien master race that dropped them on Earth for their own amusement.
I always find myself wanting to explain to people that believe the whole 10% of our brain myth, that if you only used 10 % of your brain you’d be severely mentally and possibly physically disabled.
So there’s this movie that counterpoints everything on the list. “Aliens” starring the wonderful Sigourney Weaver