Disgraced Ultra-MAGA devotee and newly minted Florida Man Madison Cawthorn hasn’t stopped his formerly plentiful supply of incendiary remarks, but he has apparently decided to disgust the heck out of his former supporters. That makes things awfully awkward since Cawthorn previously declared that he loves the U.S. too much to fade into the woodwork, and then again, he previously declared that he would perform a “Dark MAGA” takeover after his congressional reelection defeat.

There’s no telling if that was Cawthorn’s goal while greeting the day on the anniversary of 9/11, but he has gone full conspiracy theory in a way that’s offending his former base, as noted by Patriot Takes on Twitter:

Madison Cawthorn is being ripped by right wingers in the comments for this Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/BViWo1I2G5 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 11, 2023

He did so with two posts, the first one referred to above, while writing, “Where were you when the world stopped turning on that September day? The lies we were fed by the elites have defined the entire 21st century. Never trust your government, never.” In addition to essentially calling 9/11 an enormous lie by the Bush administration, he also published the following caption: “R.I.P. to the 1,455,590 Innocent Muslims who died during the US invasion for something they didn’t do.”

Cue the responses of not only “This is disrespectful” but also “Hey, maybe not today okay captain woke.” A Veteran commented, “Shame sir. While there may be a time and a place to talk about America’s mistakes, today is not that day. For those of us who remember very clearly what 9/11 did to our lives and our world this is a day of remembrance.” A former Madison fan then wrote, “I like you, but this post really disappointed me and discredits you in so many ways” while still another wrote, “Cawthorn became a Rawthorn on my side after this post! This is stupid, heartless and anti-American…. Go Away!”

Yet Cawthorn wasn’t finished. He made a car-selfie video with this caption: “Bush lied, the uni-party lied, Americans died, and now they are more powerful than ever. Anytime you think to yourself ‘oh our government would not do that.’ Remind yourself that oh yes they would.”

A few choice replies: “Save your sh*t for tomorrow. How dare you post this on a [sacred] day”; “TODAY IS NOT THE DAY FOR THIS! Just shut your mouth and have respect for the PEOPLE we lost. Nothing else matters right now. Just stop. Damnit man!”; and “I was a soldier and I went and invaded Iraq. You were a child and sat home enjoying the protection given to you by real men. Maybe take today to thank those who stood up and went to fight. Instead of mocking by we did.”

A little while back, many Republicans abandoned Cawthorn over his scandals, and most of them didn’t care what happened to him after he was voted out of the House of Representatives. And it seems like his 9/11 comments have caused those who reserved judgment to follow suit.