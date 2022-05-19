dark maga
Scandal-Plagued Loser Madison Cawthorn Is Vowing A ‘Dark MAGA’ Takeover Following His Humiliating Defeat

Scandal-plagued “entitled little boy” Madison Cawthorn took to Instagram for the first time since conceding the Republican primary for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District to Chuck Edwards on Tuesday to spread the word about “dark MAGA.”

The “post-alt-right online aesthetic movement” (not to be confused with MAGA After Dark) is a “hardening of the pro-Trump online space” that “provides openings for bad actors, creating multiple fronts for entryism and networking among a broad swathe of violent extremist actors,” according to the Global Network on Extremism & Technology.

Cawthorn used it as a pledge to his followers and a warning to the haters and losers out there, “The time for gentile politics as usual has come to an end. It’s time for the rise of the new right, it’s time for Dark MAGA to truly take command,” he wrote. “We have an enemy to defeat, but we will never be able to defeat them until we defeat the cowardly and weak members of our own party. Their days are numbered. We are coming.”

Cawthorn also singled out the “America First Patriots” who “came to my defense when it was not politically profitable,” including Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Steve Bannon, “the great Charlie Kirk” (lol), and Tucker Carlson. If you ever find yourself on a list with Taylor Greene, Gaetz, and Tucker, it’s time to rethink some life choices.

The typo in the post did not go unnoticed:

Here are more reactions:

