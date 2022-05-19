Scandal-plagued “entitled little boy” Madison Cawthorn took to Instagram for the first time since conceding the Republican primary for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District to Chuck Edwards on Tuesday to spread the word about “dark MAGA.”

The “post-alt-right online aesthetic movement” (not to be confused with MAGA After Dark) is a “hardening of the pro-Trump online space” that “provides openings for bad actors, creating multiple fronts for entryism and networking among a broad swathe of violent extremist actors,” according to the Global Network on Extremism & Technology.

Cawthorn used it as a pledge to his followers and a warning to the haters and losers out there, “The time for gentile politics as usual has come to an end. It’s time for the rise of the new right, it’s time for Dark MAGA to truly take command,” he wrote. “We have an enemy to defeat, but we will never be able to defeat them until we defeat the cowardly and weak members of our own party. Their days are numbered. We are coming.”

Cawthorn also singled out the “America First Patriots” who “came to my defense when it was not politically profitable,” including Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Steve Bannon, “the great Charlie Kirk” (lol), and Tucker Carlson. If you ever find yourself on a list with Taylor Greene, Gaetz, and Tucker, it’s time to rethink some life choices.

The typo in the post did not go unnoticed:

"The time for gentile politics as usual has come to an end." I know he meant "genteel" but it's hilarious to imagine Cawthorn is calling for a Jewish overthrow of the government. https://t.co/MvFik8gmwo — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) May 19, 2022

Putting that anti-Semitism first and foremost. https://t.co/7UudBBOhiM — David Lytle (@davitydave) May 19, 2022

He says “the time for gentile politics as usual has come to an end” but it’s impossible to tell if he spelled “gentle” or “genteel” wrong because he’s dumb or if he wanted to get explicitly antisemitic because he’s dumb and fascist in equal measure. https://t.co/yyW1ugLRUs — Canderous Ordoliberal 🕊 (@butleriano) May 19, 2022

Here are more reactions:

Over the past few years, liberals suspected Cawthorn of being a secret Nazi while overt neo-Nazis called him a Zionist shill. But these lines about ending "gentile politics as usual" and beginning "Dark MAGA" are certainly louder than the usual dog whistles. https://t.co/zzfS1IFUvk — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) May 19, 2022

I see he’s in the channeling voldemort stage of grief https://t.co/jIgoANvXWC — Crystal Anne (@CrystalAnne44) May 19, 2022

Madison Cawthorn is now leaning into Dark MAGA just days after his loss. Again, this movement is extremely vengeful and aggrieved, so it’s a natural fit for a sore loser. https://t.co/XRIbijMmOZ — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) May 19, 2022

They are still outright encouraging more white supremacist terrorists to attack other Americans and wayyyy too many people are on their side. https://t.co/qgjl4gNFUp — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 19, 2022

it’s fun how politicians switch between “mad libs with all the buzzwords that don’t make sense” and “talking to the common man” https://t.co/VQHeEhgxek — Lena Blietz (@LenaBlietz) May 19, 2022

Dark MAGA is truly the most maidenless, divorced expression to ever enter the English vernacular. https://t.co/PxYVXeLSzl — Your Friendly Neighborhood Slurp Juice Dispenser (@DrHavocPhD) May 19, 2022

(Via Instagram)