North Carolina Republican Madison Cawthorn has developed quite a reputation for himself (much like Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene) as a highly radical, far-right freshman congressman. He has insisted that MAGA rioters were simply “normal people” who were “kind of wandering in,” which suggests a severe departure from reality. He’s been called out for his anti-vaxxer stances, including insisting that Americans have a “constitutionally protected” right to hop on an airplane. Cawthorn also got into a screaming match with fellow Republican David McKinley, so yeah, he’s doing about as well as Boebert and Greene.

Madison decided to step in it on Wednesday night during ongoing Congressional debates about the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill. The congressman didn’t explain the context of what he was upset about, but he’s apparently referring to Biden’s promise to only raise taxes for the wealthiest Americans (meaning .0005% of the population) to pay for the bill. Cawthorn selectively interpreted this as “Biden said that the $3.5 TRILLION spending bill will cost zero dollars.” He then (presumably rhetorically) inquired, “What’s the biggest lie a politician has ever told?”

Well, people had some ready answers for him, particularly his own falsehoods — regarding his accident and his claim that he’s was accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy and multiple Ivy League universities — that Cawthorn has told as part of his villain origin story (the Washington Post published a thorough article on the subject, and it is an enlightening read). Trump’s lies (about COVID, the U.S.-Mexico border wall, and the Big Lie) also popped up in replies to Cawthorn’s tweet. He’s been thoroughly owned.

Some dumbass Congressman once lied about being accepted into the US Naval Academy.

Oh. Wait. That was YOU! https://t.co/FzyLli4M8R — Alan Howe (@HoweDefendsUSA) October 28, 2021

1.Accident derailed plans to go to the US Naval Academy.

He was rejected b4 the accident.

2.Accepted to Princeton & Harvard online.

Admitted it wasn't true.

3.Friend abandoned him after accident & was declared dead.

Friend pulled him from wreckage & was declared incapacitated. — Gretchen Marie 🌊🌊 (@gmcqueeny) October 28, 2021

(1) That they were accepted to the Naval Academy but a car accident prevented it.

2: That they were left to die and did, in fact die in a fiery crash. The driver and descriptions by policemen at the scene prove this was a lie. Why did you lie about Mark Meadow’s choice and jump — 𝓝𝓐𝓝𝓒𝓔 🦋🌊🦋 (@solusnan1) October 28, 2021

Mexico will pay for the wall. Trump won the election. Madison Cawthorn was going to the Naval Academy. — C-Bo the Eggman (@CBoTheEggman) October 27, 2021

Being that everyone already nailed you on the fact that you completely lied about being accepted to the Naval Academy, when really your pathetic ass was rejected, I'm going to go with the "back the blue" lie you always tell as you shit all over police. You're a joke & a coward. — Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️ (@KylaInTheBurgh) October 28, 2021

Sweetie… you've told some whoppers, like getting into the Naval Academy…but this tweet right here, is pretty big… — Selina Grissom (@LilRdVet2) October 28, 2021

So many to choose from. – Mexico will pay for it.

– The Election was Stolen

– Corona Virus is under control.

– I didn't know about the paid off porn star.

– My Healthcare bill will be out in 2 weeks. Pick one. — Jason 💉💉 (@sparky347v) October 28, 2021

"My administration has done more in the first year than any other administration."

"The healthcare plan is coming in two weeks."

"Nobody knows infrastructure better than me."

"I'm a builder. I build things, it's what I do."

"Mexico will pay for it."

"It's all a hoax, a witch hunt — Nick (@Nick04896213) October 28, 2021

What’s the biggest lie Cawthorn has told? There are so many… https://t.co/P4Hb3Nahm5 — Rob Jackson (@muh_thoughts) October 27, 2021

One of the biggest lies I've heard was you lying about getting accepted to the Naval Academy. As a veteran myself, that's a real crappy thing to do. — Katie Porters Whiteboard (@Amy0227) October 28, 2021

How about lying about getting an appointment to the Naval Academy? — Mike (@MikeDAm05642617) October 28, 2021

Mexico would pay for the wall, 15 cases would go down to one, it was a perfect call, it is a witch hunt. Shall I go on? Oh, but wait, there's more. The biggest, the one which has earned its own name: The Big Lie. — (((Cris Spencer))) (@CrisSpencer13) October 27, 2021

Biggest lie a politician has ever told? That they got accepted into the Naval Academy. — Alexis (@heyyitsalexx) October 28, 2021

Don’t ask questions that you don’t want answered, right? At least Lauren Boebert can breathe easy at not having all the lie-attention focused on her today, but she might have a zinger coming later, too.