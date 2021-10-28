madison-cawthorn.jpg
Getty Image
Viral

Madison Cawthorn Received Swift Comeuppance After Asking People To Name The Biggest Lie A Politician Has Told

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

North Carolina Republican Madison Cawthorn has developed quite a reputation for himself (much like Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene) as a highly radical, far-right freshman congressman. He has insisted that MAGA rioters were simply “normal people” who were “kind of wandering in,” which suggests a severe departure from reality. He’s been called out for his anti-vaxxer stances, including insisting that Americans have a “constitutionally protected” right to hop on an airplane. Cawthorn also got into a screaming match with fellow Republican David McKinley, so yeah, he’s doing about as well as Boebert and Greene.

Madison decided to step in it on Wednesday night during ongoing Congressional debates about the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill. The congressman didn’t explain the context of what he was upset about, but he’s apparently referring to Biden’s promise to only raise taxes for the wealthiest Americans (meaning .0005% of the population) to pay for the bill. Cawthorn selectively interpreted this as “Biden said that the $3.5 TRILLION spending bill will cost zero dollars.” He then (presumably rhetorically) inquired, “What’s the biggest lie a politician has ever told?”

Well, people had some ready answers for him, particularly his own falsehoods — regarding his accident and his claim that he’s was accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy and multiple Ivy League universities — that Cawthorn has told as part of his villain origin story (the Washington Post published a thorough article on the subject, and it is an enlightening read). Trump’s lies (about COVID, the U.S.-Mexico border wall, and the Big Lie) also popped up in replies to Cawthorn’s tweet. He’s been thoroughly owned.

Don’t ask questions that you don’t want answered, right? At least Lauren Boebert can breathe easy at not having all the lie-attention focused on her today, but she might have a zinger coming later, too.

×