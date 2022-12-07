When first-year congressman Madison Cawthorn was unseated earlier this year, it was hardly surprising — except maybe to Cawthorn himself. Rather than gracefully accept defeat, the North Carolina representative threatened that:

“The time for gentile politics as usual has come to an end. It’s time for the rise of the new right, it’s time for Dark MAGA to truly take command. We have an enemy to defeat, but we will never be able to defeat them until we defeat the cowardly and weak members of our own party. Their days are numbered. We are coming.”

It’s been nearly seven months since Cawthorn’s Dark MAGA threat, and the only times we’ve really ever heard the outgoing congressman’s name is in relation to some sort of financial scandal — like how he misappropriated campaign funds that he can’t pay back because he’s broke, yet somehow managed to just spend $1.1 million on a new home in Florida (which partly explains why he was the only member of Congress to show up to Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign announcement).

Back in June, it was reported that Cawthorn’s involvement with a shady ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ crypto coin pump and dump scheme could lead to even bigger problems for the dude who lied about cocaine-filled GOP orgies. As The Washington Post reports, the House Ethics Committee has issued a parting gift to Cawthorn by demanding that he pay more than $15,000 in fines and fees for promoting the crypto coin in which he had a vested financial interest, yet failed to disclose that very important detail.

As Azi Paybarah wrote for The Washington Post:

According to the committee’s 81-page report released Tuesday, Cawthorn has until the end of the month to pay $14,237.49 — “reflecting the approximate value of the gift he received” — to “an appropriate charitable organization,” and an additional $1,000 in late filing fees to the Treasury Department within 14 days of the report’s release.

But it turns out that Cawthorn could really be as clueless as he seems. According to the report, the committee “did not find that Representative Cawthorn knowingly or willfully failed to file timely disclosures; nonetheless, the ISC found that he is required by statute to pay the applicable late filing fees for his untimely disclosures.” Nor did they find sufficient evidence that there was any insider trading.

Just a few weeks back, according to WaPo, Cawthorn confirmed that he owned approximately 15,400,000,000 Let’s Go Brandon coin, which he estimated to be worth “$357.52.”

