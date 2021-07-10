Getty Image
Madison Cawthorn Got Torched For Claiming Biden’s Door-to-Door Vaccination Program Will Also Confiscate Guns And Bibles

Today’s conservatives don’t have to try too hard to outrage their base. A recent example: Madison Cawthorn, one of countless Republicans currently in Dallas for yet another CPAC conference, decided to demonize President Joe Biden’s plan for, essentially, door-to-door vaccinations. Everyone in his party is doing it, but Cawthorn went farther than most, digging up some old school paranoid fearmongering.

“The thing about the mechanisms they would have to build to be able to actually execute that massive of a thing — and then think about what those mechanisms could be used for,” the North Carolina representative told a television news interviewer. “They could then go door-to-door to take your guns. They could then go door-to-door to take your Bibles.”

Ignore that Republicans are furious that [checks notes] Democrats want to ensure that people in Red States are safe from a highly contagious disease that now has an even more transmissible variant. Disregard as well that the vast majority of COVID-19 infections and related deaths are happening in places with low vaccination rates. There simply wasn’t much logic to what Cawthorn — who isn’t even good at spreading voter fraud nonsense — had said.

For one thing, the government already has a service that goes door-to-door.

It was, however, a good reminder that Biden is way more religious than Trump.

Some just thought it was dumb.

And others pointed out that it was also dangerous for those tasked with going door-to-door, putting their lives at risk to save lives.

