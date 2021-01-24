Republicans have certainly had an interesting few weeks in America as the Donald Trump presidency wound down and Joe Biden’s time in office got underway. There was a Trump-incited coup attempt that many notable Republicans encouraged in their own way, both with inflammatory rhetoric and an attempt to object to the electoral college results that failed as well.

One of the Republican lawmakers who voted to object to the will of the American people was Madison Cawthorn, a freshman lawmaker from North Carolina who has stood by Donald Trump and his baseless claims that massive, widespread voter fraud somehow cost him the election he lost in the Electoral College by several states.

On Saturday, Cawthorn appeared on CNN and was interviewed by Pamela Brown, who questioned that support and asked him to present any actual evidence of his claims that Trump lost a rigged election. And while Cawthorn tried to stick to his talking points, he simply came up empty when offering proof, sputtering through an interview that was quickly mocked on social media.

CNN's Pamela Brown challenged Madison Cawthorn to cite evidence of election fraud to back up his vote against certifying the election results. He had nothing. pic.twitter.com/irBADDOciU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2021

“But this was all litigated,” Brown said of Cawthorn’s repeated attempts to cry fraud in Wisconsin. “You know that the Trump campaign litigated all of this, more than 60 cases and they lost. Either the cases were dismissed, the Trump campaign withdrew or they never brought a case because the Trump campaign didn’t have the evidence to back it up.”

Cawthorn actually agreed with that fact, but kept trying to claim things were amiss. So Brown kept pressing, and people were quick to point out that even some of the things Cawthorn did manage to say were simply not true.

What this GOP congressman is saying is simply not true. The federal judge who dismissed the WI case explicitly ruled on the merits. If you don't believe me, here are the briefs and the actual court decision. https://t.co/LfKb2PUIkq https://t.co/JHXExDEDgq pic.twitter.com/7qYFIh6W6f — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) January 24, 2021

Brown eventually asked Cawthorn directly to present specific instances of voter fraud, not just suspicions or wild conspiracy theories that were never proven in court or anywhere at all. Cawthorn answered “no” but kept trying to explain why he contested the election without any evidence of fraud at all.