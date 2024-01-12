Perhaps Jared Leto’s mind was still at that infamous 2020 silent meditation retreat, or perhaps he was simply going full Leto (i.e. enormously method while preparing for a role), but at least he wasn’t holding up a production while refusing to pee like an able-bodied person because “It’s Morbin’ Time.” Who knows? Maybe Leto was pretending to play an unsatisfied customer in the third season of The Bear, but Chef Carmy will probably not play that game.

Comedian Mae Martin, while co-hosting their Handsome podcast (alongside Tig Notaro and Fortune Feamster), put Leto on blast for another alleged stunt. This apparently took place at an event where Leto was emitting “the vibe of a sort of cult leader” at the same table as Mae, “[a]nd he was in his shades and his long hair. And it was like, there was this amazing chef, like a Michelin star chef. And the food was amazing.” Then, as relayed by Entertainment Weekly, Martin described how Leto was sorta like, “Nah” to the chef:

“So the chef comes out at one point and is like, ‘I hope you’re enjoying the meal’ and Jared Leto goes ‘Uh, I’m not going to eat it,’ and we’re all like ‘Oh, okay, yeah.'” Leto explained his rationale: “he goes, ‘Yeah, cuz I got food poisoning at one of these things once,'” Martin recalled, “and the chef is like, ‘Oh sir, I assure you you would not get food poisoning from my food.'”

At that point, Leto decided to whip out an energy bar with no subtlety to be seen. “And [Leto] reaches in his jacket and he pulls out a power bar, like an energy bar, and he’s like ‘That’s why I always bring these,'” Martin revealed. “And he opens it and starts eating it in front of the chef.”

Is the guy who (according to Aubrey Plaza) “took that head off way too soon” at it again? Perhaps so, but the lesson here is this: don’t ever invite Jared Leto to your dinner party. Maybe let him know about another silent retreat instead.

(Via EW)