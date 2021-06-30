In a move that we surprisingly haven’t seen more of yet, one of the MAGA rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol building on January 6 is calling on Donald Trump to pay his legal fees. The failed insurrection occurred during a “Stop the Steal” rally attended by the former president who told his throng of supporters to “fight like hell” moments before they marched to the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election and do God knows what to Vice President Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi, and other members of Congress.

In a video posted outside an Austin, Texas courthouse where he was hit with charges for the January 6 attack, Zvonimir Jurlina referred to himself as a “political prisoner” and pleaded with Trump to pay his legal fees. “I’d like to say to Donald Trump, please pay for my legal fees!” Jurlina said. “This all happened because of you, okay? I didn’t do nothing wrong.”

“Donald Trump, please pay for my legal fees,” says one of the latest January 6 defendants after leaving the courthouse. “This all happened because of you.” The defendant, Zvonimir Jurlina, claims in a YouTube stream that he’s a “political prisoner” and a “real American patriot.” pic.twitter.com/jtCyVpUDLw — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) June 30, 2021

While Jurlina does have a compelling argument that Trump instigated the assault on the Capitol building, it’s going to be hard for him to pin all of his actions on the former president. According to Reuters reporter Jan Wolfe, Jurlina was caught on camera announcing his plans to steal media equipment, which he’s being charged with. “Yo, I guess we should loot now, right?” Jurlina was filmed saying. “This is pretty expensive equipment. I’m thinking maybe I should just grab it up and then go to a pawn shop.”

