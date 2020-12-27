The current GOP boasts a lot of hissable figures, but few step in it as often as Marco Rubio. The Florida senator has had a busy December: He was called a hypocrite for pearl-clutching over a Biden staffer using an epithet to describe his party members, and he was roasted for being among the first to receive the new vaccine despite months of playing down the pandemic — ahead of all the essential workers whose lives he’s helped put in jeopardy. Speaking of which, on Sunday he thought it was a smart move to attack Dr. Anthony Fauci. And once again, he got dragged.

Dr. Fauci lied about masks in March Dr. Fauci has been distorting the level of vaccination needed for herd immunity It isn’t just him Many in elite bubbles believe the American public doesn’t know “what’s good for them” so they need to be tricked into “doing the right thing” — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 27, 2020

Rubio started by claiming, baselessly, that Dr. Fauci “lied about masks.” He also asserted that he has “been distorting the level of vaccination needed for herd immunity.” He concluded that many “in elite bubbles believe the American public doesn’t know ‘what’s good for them’ so they need to be tricked into ‘doing the right thing.’”

For starters, masks have been proven to slow the spread; one need only look at stats in places that have worn them widely versus ones that have not. For another, it’s pretty clear that American public does not “know what’s good for them.” Again, the places that have not taken it seriously, where people have disregarded medical advice and put their own comfort above safety, have and continue to reap the consequences.

But Rubio is gonna Rubio, and when he had the cajones to come after the person who helped saved his life, people called him out. Again.

Marco Rubio got a vaccine before everyone else. So now he can sleep easy while attacking Fauci to score cheap politics points. The rest of us have to gamble with our lives and health—and our families—in deciding which one to trust. Personally, I don’t think it’s a tough call. https://t.co/o86gxuNN6I — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) December 27, 2020

a week after getting the COVID vaccine early himself despite not being in any known high risk category, Marco Rubio says that Fauci is making too much of the need for vaccinations: pic.twitter.com/pFm9m93PfV — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) December 27, 2020

Marco Rubio just attacked Dr. Fauci, wildly accusing him of “withholding the vaccine” and called him an elitist. Yet, Marco got vaccinated before millions of healthcare workers. Marco also voted against sending stimulus checks, because he’s an elitist. I’d like to retire Rubio. — Broke Boy (@thebr0keb0i) December 27, 2020

In case anyone was wondering why Marco Rubio will never be President, he memorialized it with this single Tweet. He thinks we're being 'tricked' into not infecting others with Covid. He called Dr. Fauci a liar. He should resign. pic.twitter.com/CFjIUikLtw — @IvoryTurnedIII (@ivoryturnediii) December 27, 2020

Marco Rubio, trying to have it both ways. He gets the vaccine ahead of healthcare workers, but now is trying to appease the base that has attacked Dr. Fauci for changing his stance on healthcare guidelines in the face of new information…exactly like he said he would. #spineless https://t.co/IA4dCcJglx — Erin Biscoe (@ErinBiscoe) December 27, 2020

I can’t imagine @marcorubio having the audacity to try to defame Dr Fauci and his messaging about the vaccine after Rubio’s ass was the first to get in line for it. What a lying sack of 💩. I’ve never in my lifetime seen such insanity as these idiots. Seriously. — Democracy 4 All 😷💛 (@goodbye56789) December 27, 2020

If you got a coronavirus vaccine months ahead of everyone else then you shouldn’t allowed to slander Dr. Anthony Fauci. CC lil Marco — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) December 27, 2020

Marco Rubio got the #CovidVaccine before Dr. Fauci. That's all you need to know about him. — Rabbi Michael Adam Latz #BlackLivesMatter (@RavMABAY) December 27, 2020

Some pointed out that Rubio will attack Dr. Fauci but not the guy who used to insult him on the regular.

It’s a testament to Rubio’s lack of character that he’ll attack Dr. Fauci but never @realDonaldTrump. Over 330,000 Americans dead, most needlessly, and when America needs leaders with character we get this. History will remember the cowardice of McConnell, Rubio, Cruz & Graham. https://t.co/xrooFZiv9I — Moe Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) December 27, 2020

A) Rubio is lying about Fauci. B) He’s literally describing Donald Trump, the man who confessed on tape that he lied to the American people from the beginning about the coronavirus because we couldn’t handle the truth. https://t.co/nkmUdRkK90 — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) December 27, 2020

Of course, Rubio is not the only person in his party doing a bad job of stopping the spread.

Trump is playing golf while Americans die and lose their benefits and Marco is such a wimp he decided it was the perfect time to attack… Fauci. Liddle is gonna turn into Matt Gaetz to try and avoid a primary from Ivanka or Stone. — Retire Rubio (@RetireMarco) December 27, 2020

We’re less than a week before the end of 2020, but we’ll bet Rubio will embarrass himself at least one more time before January comes.