For a self-purported advocate of free speech, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) seems mighty fearful of people hearing what she has to say. At least what she has to say in private, and especially as it pertains to the events surrounding the January 6th insurrection on the Capitol. On Tuesday night, crackpot met even-more-cracked-pot when Greene—a politician with essentially zero power—spoke with Tucker Carlson, where she essentially threatened the country’s telecommunications with extinction should they decide to abide by Congressional requests for said documents.

That committee is reportedly seeking phone records and other data from devices owned by certain members of Congress as part of the investigation. Its stated reason is to ascertain whether those members were coordinating with any of the rioters, as well as to understand the nature of any communications with the White House that day.

While it may seem like a fairly standard request in such an inquiry, Greene and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seem to be running scared—and running their mouths off. “I think it’s outrageous,” Greene told Carlson. “This is leading us into waters we’ve never been in in America. You see, America was never meant to be a communist country. But these are the tactics that Democrats are wanting to use.”

With all due respect to Greene (ok, not really), we’ll take our history lessons from someone who acknowledges that the Holocaust actually happened. And has a firm understanding of the definition of communism.

In many ways, Greene is simply regurgitating what House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had already said earlier in the day when he issued a statement threatening: “If these companies comply with the Democrat order to turn over private information, they are in violation of federal law and subject to losing their ability to operate in the United States. If companies still choose to violate federal law, a Republican majority will not forget and will stand with Americans to hold them fully accountable under the law.”

But Carlson, for one, seems to think that people should take Greene seriously. Seriously?

“Well, yeah!” Carlson said in reply to Greene’s pathetic attempt to sound tough. “I mean, demanding your text messages if they don’t like your politics? Now we’ve been tough on Kevin McCarthy for being weak. That statement is not weak. That statement is a flat-out promise, threat, whatever you want to call it. If you do this, there are consequences.”

Greene’s ominous reply? “These telecommunications companies, if they go along with this, they will be shut down. And that’s a promise.”

Greene: These telecommunication companies, if they go along with this, they will be shut down. That’s a promise pic.twitter.com/YtLmZa8IPi — Acyn (@Acyn) September 1, 2021

Greene: These telecommunications companies, they better not play with these Democrats because Republicans are coming back.. and we will take this very serious pic.twitter.com/Te419SOri6 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 1, 2021

