After the issue of abortion rights won Democrats major election victories in key states (again) yesterday, GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene launched a Twitter tirade blaming her party’s anti-abortion stance for the upsets. Specifically, she thinks they aren’t being batsh**t enough when it comes to the issue.

Despite clear and damning evidence that a majority of Americans believe abortion constitutes healthcare and should be a widely available procedure for women, Greene saw landslide wins for Dems in states like Ohio, Kentucky, and Virginia as proof that Republicans just aren’t being militant enough in their “right-to-life” approach. After (ironically) labeling her fellow Republicans “tone-deaf” on the issue via rambling run-on sentences that suggested she should probably read a book on Marxism — or, at the very least, Google “What is communism?” — Greene defined abortion as genocide.

“Abortion is genocide and none of their screams are heard when each of them are slaughtered in their mother’s wombs,” she wrote. “Calling this ongoing genocide ‘healthcare’ is an abomination and political lie that democrats use in order to manipulate women to vote for them and continue the child sacrifices that enable democrats to maintain power.”

Her melodramatic ranting continued as she called on Republicans to fund graphic depictions of dead babies in order to spread misinformation about abortion procedures in the U.S., hoping to scare voters to her draconian way of thinking.

“Producing ads that graphically show the truth of an abortion as a baby is being ripped apart or dies lying on a cold metal trey gasping for air after being ripped out of its mother’s womb is the truth America needs to see versus the democrat’s never ending ads lying to women that baby murder is their right,” Greene said. “Too offensive? No not for America and definitely not for democrats.”

Greene managed to squeeze more of her go-to bigoted talking points in the thread, hurling transphobic insults and suggesting children were “throwing money” at Drag Queens on the street, successfully ramping up her brand of crazy to batsh*t levels before retweeting Hilary Clinton and making a mini-stump speech for Donald Trump.

So really, just another Wednesday in the MTG camp.

🧵1/2 Republicans did not lose because of abortion itself, it’s how the party handles the issue or rather does not handle the issue. And there are bigger growing problems. Republicans are losing Republican voters because the base is fed up with weak Republicans who never do… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 8, 2023

🧵 2/2 On the abortion issue. Republicans lose on abortion because they have for decades allowed democrats to lie about abortion on every level. Republicans refuse to fight hard against the evil lies of the democrats who claim “abortion is women’s healthcare and a right.” It… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 8, 2023