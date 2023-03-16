Marjorie Taylor Greene seems to bring chaos wherever she goes, and alas she happens to be in Congress. The MAGA lawmaker who thinks the ladies of The View want to kill her had a big day Wednesday, whether it was blurting out classified intel during a committee hearing or, during the same session, freaking out over a bomb that decidedly wasn’t.

NEW: A high level CBP source tells me that this was a fake, and was actually filled with dirt. It was discovered by Border Patrol agents in Rio Grande City in the RGV, and while it appeared nefarious, I’m told it did not contain any explosives. https://t.co/x1iWUQ4scZ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 15, 2023

During the meeting Greene grilled Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz about what she heard was an explosive found on the Southern border. She even tweeted a picture of it, though it looked less like an incendiary and more like a pear or something of similar shape wrapped in duct tape.

“Explosive found by Border Patrol Agents Jan 17th,” Greene tweeted. “Not only are the Cartels murdering Americans everyday [sic] through drugs and crime, but now they are planting bombs on our land in our country. Our US military needs to take action against the Mexican Cartels. End this Cartel led war against America!”

Alas, it turned out to be sand wrapped in duct tape.

Greene was corrected by, of all people, a Fox News correspondent. Reporter Bill Melugin revealed that he had spoken with a Customs and Border Protection official, who told him not only was it not dangerous, it was just dirt. Ortiz himself confirmed it was banal.

Today, I testified before the Committee on Homeland Security & it was alleged that Agents found an explosive device near the border. During a Jan. briefing, leadership was notified that Agents found a duct-taped ball filled with sand that wasn't deemed a threat to agents/public. pic.twitter.com/SXV9qK8uo1 — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) March 15, 2023

That wasn’t good enough for Greene, who tweeted at Ortiz that “several Border Patrol agents are saying it was some sort of [improvised explosive device].” She added, “I’m just explaining what I was told today.”