Another day, another person flipping Marjorie Taylor Greene the bird. This time around, the Georgia congresswoman who’s jockeying to become Donald Trump’s running mate was reportedly photobombed with middle fingers while attending the Iowa State Fair with her boyfriend, Right Side Broadcasting Network Director of Programming Brian Glenn.

Glenn caught the gesture while getting ready to share photos of him and Greene with the crowd, who he thought were all pro-Trump. However, he noticed the rude gesture in the background and lit up the attendees in a recent Instagram Story.

“These kids screamed ‘we love MAGA, Trump 2024’ […] They were so happy!” Mr Glenn wrote in a caption of the photo. A number of viewers spotted a woman holding up her middle finger in the background while a man was sticking his tongue out and doing thumbs down. “Then I noticed this AFTERWARDS,” Mr Glenn wrote in a caption as he zoomed in on the photobombers. “Classless trash.”

To the surprise of no one, the Iowa State Fair incident wasn’t the first time that someone has flipped off Greene. Back in June, she accidentally shared a video from a Georgia town hall where one of the constituents can clearly be seen giving her the middle finger. Greene posted the clip on Twitter under the impression that it was a warm reception. Not so much.

WOW — thank you so much Cobb County! It is great to be back home in Northwest Georgia!! 🍑 pic.twitter.com/ZYIqFUVW5x — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 2, 2023

As for Glenn, he’s also been a source of controversy for the congresswoman. Like most far-right reactionaries, Greene has been drumming up panic over drag queen story hours, which spectacularly blew up in her face when Patriot Takes dug up an old clip of her boyfriend dressed in drag.

“I’m literally lol’ing,” Greene tweeted in response. “@brianglenntv dressed in drag for morning news in Dallas years ago reporting on an upcoming local theatre production and the morons over at Patriot Takes think this is an attack. Brian loves the throwback and is reposting. The left is so stupid.”

