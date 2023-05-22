60 Minutes received intense backlash earlier this year after handing Marjorie Taylor Greene a platform for her anti-trans agenda, which is one of her most frequently articulated stances of late. That is, other than her quest to seemingly impeach every Democrat and abolish porn websites. Her anti-trans sentiment is an old favorite, though, and Greene frequently rages against what she calls the “Trans agenda destroying women.”

Notably, however, Greene’s far-right producer boyfriend, Brian Glenn, is the subject of a video that’s been circulating on Twitter. The Patriot Takes Twitter account shared an old clip from his WFAA newscaster days in Dallas. In the clip, Glenn jokes about how the pantyhose “does feel kind of good actually.”

Video: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend Brian Glenn in drag. Glenn: “I may keep the pantyhose on. It does feel kind of good actually.” pic.twitter.com/ZLIbAhhTbd — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 21, 2023

What was Greene’s response? That Glenn was “reporting on an upcoming local theatre production and the morons over at Patriot Takes think this is an attack…. The left is so stupid.”

I’m literally lol’ing. @brianglenntv dressed in drag for morning news in Dallas years ago reporting on an upcoming local theatre production and the morons over at Patriot Takes think this is an attack.

Brian loves the throwback and is reposting. 😂

The left is so stupid. https://t.co/d2NSYXyXd6 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 22, 2023

She seems fine with drag as a “joke,” apparently, but Greene sure won’t tolerate the attire when her boyfriend isn’t involved. The Patriot Takes Twitter account has posted various clips about her blaming “drag queen story time” for corrupting the children (and much worse).

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who voted against a bill protecting same-sex marriage, blamed Republican tolerance "over the last couple of decades" for "drag queen story time at schools." pic.twitter.com/f4KftqnhZa — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 22, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed Democrats will use IRS agents to “target” Trump supporting restaurant owners who refuse to host “drag queen story time for children” weddings. pic.twitter.com/UweB8HipEK — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 11, 2022

Yet it’s fine with Greene that her boyfriend did the drag routine back in the day for fun on local news. Naturally, the tweets flowed in to call out her hypocrisy.

Your party is currently passing laws to make this exact thing illegal. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 22, 2023

Actually @patriottakes is pointing out your hypocrisy but you’re too stupid to realize that. — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) May 22, 2023

Aren't you afraid kids might see this? Remember, with Republicans it's "One rule for me and one rule for thee" — RAD ☮️ ❁ (@RADrebel43) May 22, 2023

Your hypocrisy is pretty funny. — TXeconomist (@AnthonyButler15) May 22, 2023

"it's different when we do it" – Republicans — Cheesy Gordita Brett (@CreampieOrDie) May 22, 2023

But it’s on tv!! You need to PROTECT THE CHILDREN FROM SEEING THIS!!! pic.twitter.com/5oyX1W3cff — The Beard of Pittsburgh 💙💙🟧 (@Gregmalenky) May 22, 2023

You make a great argument about how harmless drag is. Why are y'all so obsessed with trying to stop drag performances? — Carrie (don’t take me to prom) (@iamofdaniel) May 22, 2023