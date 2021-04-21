Marjorie Taylor Greene is still apparently being ignored by AOC, so she found the energy to tweet something not-great after the Derek Chauvin verdict. The former Minneapolis cop was found guilty on all three counts (second-degree unintentional murder along with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter) against him in the matter of George Floyd’s death. Greene’s position, unsurprisingly, is that Black Lives Matter was going to “riot” in the streets.

To this end, Greene decided to claim that “DC is completely dead tonight. People stayed in and were scared to go out because of fear of riots.” She added, “Police are everywhere and have riot gear. #BLM is the strongest terrorist threat in our county.”

DC is completely dead tonight. People stayed in and were scared to go out because of fear of riots. Police are everywhere and have riot gear.#BLM is the strongest terrorist threat in our county. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 21, 2021

While it is true that the U.S. capitol mobilized National Guard members to brace for possible unrest, none actually happened in D.C. on Tuesday night. So, people wanted to know what the heck Greene was talking about, especially since life seemed pretty normal, other than it being a Tuesday night when things weren’t exactly raging. Others were wondering what the heck Greene meant because things looked relatively active with people eating at restaurants and generally being out and about like usual.

And yet no riots. Your point? — Joe Papp (@joepabike) April 21, 2021

Are you complaining about the lack of nightlife on a Tuesday night? — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) April 21, 2021

She is lying. It's what she does — Linn (@425linn) April 21, 2021

This isn’t true. I spent four hours at BLM plaza in DC tonight, talking to the folks who wanted to come out near the White House on an historic night. Lots of people brought their kids or their dogs. It was a bit windy though. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) April 21, 2021

Complete nonsense. I live in dc and it was totally normal last night. People out walking around, others eating dinner outside. Not sure what she’s talking about. https://t.co/i4JPWv7yDQ — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 21, 2021

False. Went with my mother to the @Nationals game. They won 3-2. 8418 people in the stands. Many out eating/walking around in the neighborhood prior, including happy kids in parks. That’s a mile from the Capitol. Sense of relief re the verdict was palpable. #ILoveDC — Luke Russert (@LukeRussert) April 21, 2021

What county is that? That’s a pretty small area, a county. Also we are in the middle of a pandemic so there is no logic here. It makes no sense. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 21, 2021

Greene has yet to provide any photo evidence of these supposedly vacant D.C. streets.