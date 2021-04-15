Getty Image
Viral

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Being Mocked After Challenging AOC To A Debate And Being Flat-Out Ignored

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is damn good at Twitter. She can be absolutely vicious, as with her recent takedown of Ted Cruz, and (to paraphrase the great Kenny Rogers) she also knows when to hold ’em… and when to walk away… and when it’s best to never engage at all. AOC appears to have chosen the latter tactic with Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA), who is very enthused about the idea of stepping on a stage together to talk about the Green New Deal that’s neither supported nor understood by both Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Greene herself.

Greene, of course, very publicly made the call to her prospective rival. “.@AOC I’d like to challenge you to a debate on the Green New Deal economic policy,” she tweeted. Since you sponsored the Green New Deal and have a degree in Economics, I’m sure you are more than qualified.”

Oh boy. Greene continued to energetically fire off tweets, including how this would be an event “for the people,” and Greene (who proposed details on moderators and so on) appeared to believe that AOC would truly take her up on this offer.

AOC didn’t say anything, and who knows if she had even seen the tweets, but Greene continued nonetheless while continuing to @ AOC and declaring, “[P]eople are excited about our debate about the Green New Deal economic policy!” The anti-vaxxing, anti-trans troll then declared that this should be a “pay per view style” vote, and they should split the proceeds, and wow, this is actually growing hard to witness.

Still no response from AOC emerged, and although someone had undoubtedly texted her or otherwise informed her of the one-sided trainwreck going down, AOC did not engage. Good for her, and bad for MTG, who was the subject of mockery for her cheerleading session that went ignored.

Yep, silence really does speak volumes.

×