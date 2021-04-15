Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is damn good at Twitter. She can be absolutely vicious, as with her recent takedown of Ted Cruz, and (to paraphrase the great Kenny Rogers) she also knows when to hold ’em… and when to walk away… and when it’s best to never engage at all. AOC appears to have chosen the latter tactic with Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA), who is very enthused about the idea of stepping on a stage together to talk about the Green New Deal that’s neither supported nor understood by both Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Greene herself.

Greene, of course, very publicly made the call to her prospective rival. “.@AOC I’d like to challenge you to a debate on the Green New Deal economic policy,” she tweeted. Since you sponsored the Green New Deal and have a degree in Economics, I’m sure you are more than qualified.”

.@AOC I’d like to challenge you to a debate on the Green New Deal economic policy. Since you sponsored the Green New Deal and have a degree in Economics, I’m sure you are more than qualified. Cont’d.. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 14, 2021

Oh boy. Greene continued to energetically fire off tweets, including how this would be an event “for the people,” and Greene (who proposed details on moderators and so on) appeared to believe that AOC would truly take her up on this offer.

I just have a degree in Business Admin and have owned a construction company for 20 years. A debate between AOC and I on the Green New Deal economic policy would be informative for the American People. They deserve to hear the two sides with pro’s and cons. Cont’d… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 14, 2021

.@AOC you can choose one moderator and I choose a moderator. Then we can negotiate a major news network to host the debate. Let’s do this for The People. What do you say? — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 14, 2021

Green New Deal Economic Debate#MTGvsAOC Let’s do it for the People! They deserve to know the pro’s and con’s and the policy from both side explained through debate. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 14, 2021

AOC didn’t say anything, and who knows if she had even seen the tweets, but Greene continued nonetheless while continuing to @ AOC and declaring, “[P]eople are excited about our debate about the Green New Deal economic policy!” The anti-vaxxing, anti-trans troll then declared that this should be a “pay per view style” vote, and they should split the proceeds, and wow, this is actually growing hard to witness.

.@AOC people are excited about our debate about the Green New Deal economic policy! People are saying they would pay money to see it. We could debate pay per view style? And the money raised could be split between us for our choosing of where it goes. What do you think? https://t.co/cXZWrFwcjI — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 14, 2021

Still no response from AOC emerged, and although someone had undoubtedly texted her or otherwise informed her of the one-sided trainwreck going down, AOC did not engage. Good for her, and bad for MTG, who was the subject of mockery for her cheerleading session that went ignored.

Sorry, she's busy working on the committees that she wasn't removed from for being a seditious, conspiracy spreading, bigot. — Cyndi Borowski💙🇺🇲 (@BorowskiCyndi) April 14, 2021

You're not worth her time, Mar-mar. She's busy actually working for the people. — Ⓑⓡⓐⓥⓔ reports racists and hate speech (@bravefinley) April 14, 2021

Why on earth would someone as intelligent and useful as AOC spend time "debating" an idiot lunatic? — Dr. Ohm 🇺🇲 (@HereToRebuild) April 14, 2021

.@AOC time is way more valuable than to be wasted for nonsense so u can somehow become relevant. She cares about her constituents & works for them u see. U on the other hand according to yourself, raised over $350,000 from them all the while you denied them the $1400. U see? — Human (@4HumanUnity) April 14, 2021

Look, just because you don't have anything to do doesn't mean AOC isn't busy. — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) April 14, 2021

Hey don't you have committee work…oh wait…that's right. — Survivingnsweatpants (@Mominsweats) April 14, 2021

Yep, silence really does speak volumes.