Since (just barely) taking over the House of Representatives start of this year, Republicans have done plenty of nothing. They’ve mostly sowed chaos, almost caused two government shutdowns (with another looming early next year), and are currently trying to impeach Joe Biden on mystery charges. And they’ve fought amongst themselves. They barely elected a Speaker, got rid of him, then gave the job to a guy who believes dinosaurs hung out with humans. On Wednesday the sparks flew again.

Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to hijack the end of James Comer and Jim Jordan’s impromptu Hunter Biden press conference to berate the press for not asking about sex trafficking. Comer and Jordan do not seem amused and Jordan cuts her off and walks away. pic.twitter.com/TcRpM1f6tQ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 13, 2023

Per Mediaite, House Republicans gave a little informal hallway presser Wednesday after Hunter Biden gave an actual one on Capitol Hill, in which he invited them to grill him in a public session. (They of course didn’t bite.) As House Oversight Chair James Comer was wrapping things up, in came Marjorie Taylor Greene to throw a wrench in the wheels. She blurted that she wants to ask Hunter about “sex trafficking women across state lines.”

What on earth is Greene talking about? Whatever it was, not even Comer and not even Jim Jordan, the nasal-voiced Beavis to Matt Gaetz’s Butt-head, wanted anything to do with it. They abruptly ended the presser and walked away, leaving Greene to whine, “That would’ve been a good question, but you don’t seem to care about that.”

Greene, of course, has not been getting along with her fellow MAGA maniacs for a while now, but then no one in the current Grand Old Party seems to like one another. Maybe they’ll get bored of trying to turn what the president’s surviving son does with his personal life into a 24/7, 365-day-a-year scandal and just settle into yelling at each other until the American voters vote them all out.

(Via Mediaite)