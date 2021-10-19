Did Donald Trump’s recent confusing message (which could be interpreted as him telling Republicans not to vote in 2022) do some (further) damage to the GOP? QAnon cheerleader Marjorie Taylor Greene is very worried. That vibe arrives after Greene was (bizarrely) called a “communist” by far-right attorney Lin Wood, which is quite strange, considering that Greene throws that word around all the time while harassing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez through the halls of Congress over the Green New Deal.

However, all the fun and games appears to be on hold for Greene, who’s very upset and threw down a tweet storm while declaring that she conducted a poll, and a significant percentage of GOP voters apparently will resist voting… out of protest? That remains unclear. In her lengthy rant, Greene wrote, “I recently conducted a poll on Georgia’s elections and if my constituents felt their votes would count during a teletown hall.” Naturally, this is not a scientific poll that she’s referring to, but Green continued. “Sadly, 4% said they won’t even vote due to voter fraud. This is WRONG. Legal votes by Rs are just as important as stopping illegal ones.”

There’s 3 steps to victory in 2022. #1 Audit the 2020 election and prosecute voter fraud. #2 Stop mass mail-in voting which leads to fraud. #3 VOTE! Don’t sit at home and hand over the victory to Democrats. Flood the polls! Republicans have to get serious, here’s why: Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 18, 2021

Clearly, Greene’s in a panic and continued to rant about “Democrat deception” and how her state was saved from Stacey Abrams becoming governor and how Republicans must “FLOOD THE POLLS.” One particular line, however, is of interest: “Stop listening to grifters telling you not to vote.”

For example in GA’s 2018 election, Brian Kemp beat Stacey Abrams by 54,723 votes. 4% of Kemp’s total is 79,136 votes. If 4% of Republicans stayed home, Stacey Abrams would be governor. Combine that with mass absentee ballot harvesting and Rs never win again in Georgia. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 18, 2021

The mass mail-in ballots have to stop. Otherwise, Stacey Abrams & Dems will use their orgs to harvest ballots based on new rules. This is not suppressing the vote. That’s purely Democrat deception. Even people on welfare are required to have an ID. Voters can too. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 18, 2021

That’s why it’s critical that Republican voters still vote. Voices online that are telling you not to vote are doing the Democrats’ dirty work. Stop listening to grifters telling you not to vote. We must root out the fraud, but we also have to VOTE. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 18, 2021

If we don’t vote, the Democrats win by default. It’s time to audit the 2020 election, prosecute the fraud, end mass mail-in ballots, and FLOOD THE POLLS in 2022. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 18, 2021

Again, a whole lot of people think that Trump sounded like he was telling people not to vote, and he’s arguably a sophisticated grifter, so uh, you be the judge.

