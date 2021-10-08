Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spends a decent chunk of time harassing fellow congresspeople, and her severely troll-heavy antics prompted the House to stripped her committee seats, which (paradoxically) seems to have given her more time to push conspiracy theories. Maybe she’ll get voted out of office at some point, but before that happens, even Steve Bannon has delivered a side-eye to her claims of being the most productive member of Congress, which Greene apparently believes while toting a Scooby Doo meme to the House floor.

Her latest bit of unhinged madness arrives with Greene lashing out at Dr. Fauci over the horsey-medication, Ivermectin, which has grown notorious as a claimed COVID cure among the right wing when it’s potentially very dangerous to humans. The CDC has insisted that “Ivermectin is not authorized or approved by FDA for prevention or treatment of COVID-19.” And the FDA weighed in on the subject as follows: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

As far as Greene is concerned, however, Fauci is out of line by not co-signing people’s decisions to swallow a paste meant for livestock: “It is deeply irresponsible for the Biden administration, the CDC, Dr. Fauci, and any of these doctors to be advising people to not prescribe it.” She also insisted “a very good drug, it’s saftiness [sic] has been proven for decades, it even won a Nobel Peace Prize.” Watch below.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says it is irresponsible of the Biden administration, the CDC, and Dr. Fauci to be advising people not to prescribe ivermectin for COVID. pic.twitter.com/DpSnAS0WQ3 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 7, 2021

Yep, the whole “Nobel Peace Prize” business is a right-wing claim that has been easily disproven. Reuters recently did a fact-check to lay it all out there because, clearly, no such award has been given. Although Ivermectin has received a prize for reducing parasitic infections in livestock, the drug is definitely not approved for treating COVID (a virus) and especially not considered safe for humans to ingest.

However, Marjorie Taylor Greene probably wouldn’t care if someone called her out for anything that she’s saying here. She’s too busy living in her own reality while political rivals assemble with hopes to unseat her in 2022.