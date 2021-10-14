Getty Image
Viral

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is The Latest Member Of The Far Right Wing All-Star Team To Speak Out In Defense Of Kyrie Irving

by: Twitter

As NBA star Kyrie Irving continues to stir up controversy by refusing to get the COVID vaccine, essentially preventing him from playing home games for the Brooklyn Nets, he’s had no shortage of right-wing voices rushing to his defense. This time around, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who rode into office as the “QAnon congresswoman,” fired off a wildly offensive and scientifically illiterate attack on the NBA.

“The fascist NBA won’t let Kyrie Irving play for refusing a vaccine,” Greene tweeted. “But yet they still let Magic Johnson play with HIV.”

Naturally, as with all things related to MTG, there’s a lot wrong here. Right off the bat, the NBA has not banned Irving from playing — the team he plays for (the Brooklyn Nets) made the decision to force him to sit out until he is either vaccinated or New York City drops its vaccine mandate for indoor events. Secondly, HIV and COVID-19 are two extremely different diseases, particularly when it comes to how they’re transmitted. While COVID-19 is so contagious that you simply have to be in the room as an infected person, HIV can only be transmitted via sexual intercourse, sharing intravenous needles, or a contaminated blood transfusion. Last time we checked, absolutely none of those are happening on the court during an NBA game, and social media lit Greene up for her asinine tweet.

Greene joins fellow right-wing figures like Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Jr. who have voiced support for Irving’s decision to continue to buck New York’s vaccine mandate. Cruz suggested that Irving should be traded to Houston where fans would be happy to see him play.

Trump Jr. skewed a little bit more towards MTG-level of hyperbole by suggesting that Irving sacrificed more than Colin Kaepernick.

And the world spins madly on.

(Via Marjorie Taylor Greene on Twitter)

×