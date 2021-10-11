Not too long ago, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) stalked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez through the halls of Congress after calling the Green New Deal a “communist manifesto.” And AOC largely ignores MTG’s troll-heavy antics, which have caused her colleagues to strip her committee seats. That’s only inspired Marjorie to crank up the crazy, including toting a Scooby Doo meme to the House floor and saying things so nutty that even Steve Bannon has gives her a side eye. Well, Marjorie is apparently not in the good graces of Lin Wood, a far-right QAnon lover and Kyle Rittenhouse’s ex-lawyer.

Wood is taking issue with Marjorie in an escalating war of words first reported by Vice, which notes that Wood’s been trashing the freshman congresswoman on his Telegram channel. He’s angry that she hasn’t pushed Georgia officials to audit election results, and as a result, he believes that she’s not a true patriot. Further, he reportedly wrote that Greene is a “communist” because she’s calling for a Biden impeachment, and this is so circular. Mediaite further pointed toward what Wood’s been saying: “In my opinion, Marjorie Taylor Greene is a communist. Greene is running around saying ‘Impeach Biden,’ that says that Biden won — he didn’t.” He then added, “A traitor will come into you as a patriot. Be careful!”

Via the The Republican Accountability Project Twitter account:

Last night Lin Wood said “Marjorie Taylor Greene is a communist.” and “A traitor will come at you as a patriot. Be careful.” pic.twitter.com/iYfHFDkvgO — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) October 9, 2021

Well, Majorie, who recently (and falsely) claimed that horse medication Ivermectin “won a Nobel Peace Prize,” wasn’t going to take the “communist” insult without comment. She fired back by claiming that Lin “lifts up his Bible high and lies and lies and lie.” She also insisted, “He’s not one of us.” Marjorie tweeted a link to a Law and Crime article about why Rittenhouse’s family decided to fire Lin from Kyle’s defense team. She went on to attack Lin on the same subject in further tweets.

He lifts up his Bible high and lies and lies and lie. He’s not one of us. And he used a child being attacked by Marxist BLM. Read all the way to the end.https://t.co/SYfjQfExXL — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 9, 2021

This is where Kyle Rittenhouse’s donations should be made so this young man can afford his legal defense when jury selection starts in just a few weeks. Not Fightback Law, not a man who told people not to vote, to take back the Capitol on J6, not a liar.https://t.co/RNH0Rcop6i — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 9, 2021

Trouble in QAnon land! This is what happens when they lose their Shaman.

(Via Vice & Mediaite)