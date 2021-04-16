Marjorie Taylor Greene and fellow Republican House member Lauren Boebert are making headlines (again), this time for voting against a bill that has enormous bipartisan support in both the House and Senate.

Greene, who’s still waiting for Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to answer her debate challenge, and Boebert both rejected a bill that would reauthorize the National Marrow Donor Program. Under The Transplant Act, the program would continue to receive funding for vital research necessary to save the lives of those living with rare and often fatal blood diseases. The program has been around for decades, and it manages a system that matches donors to those needing life-saving blood transplants and marrow donations.

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert were the lone two members to vote against a bill that would reauthorize the National Marrow Donor Program, which matches bone marrow donors and cord blood units with patients who have leukemia and other diseases The bill passed 415-2 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 16, 2021

Which sounds like a really great service that could save thousands of lives and should be supported by our representatives in Congress whose job is to serve the public, right? But somehow, Greene and Boebert have found a way to tie the program to that most beloved of all far-right talking points: the pro-life debate.

Greene’s spokesman, Nick Dyer, had this to say about the Congresswoman’s decision:

“Nothing in this bill prevents the funding of aborted fetal tissue by taxpayers. It opens the door for the NIH to use this bill to research the remains of babies who were murdered in the womb.”

We could wade into this exhausting argument about whether life begins at conception or not and debunk all the myths surrounding late-term abortions — which is undoubtedly what Greene wants us to do — but instead, we’ll just point toward the fact that abortion is legal, what a woman does with her body is her choice, and that programs proven to save lives should be prioritized over conspiracy-mongering.

Oh, and we’ll also round up some really sharp Twitter commentary on the subject:

Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene were the only two who voted against reauthorizing the National Marrow Donor Program. It takes a special kind of evil to vote against leukemia patients. — Amy Lynn ✡️🍭🌊 (@AmyAThatcher) April 16, 2021

BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert are the lone votes against the National Marrow Donor Program. No word yet on when they will be springing the Joker out of Arkham to poison Gotham’s water supply. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) April 16, 2021

What kind of Satanic creature votes against the National Marrow Donor Program? How are they still in the public office? — Exploding Space Pillow Singh, MD 🌊 (@labyrinthweaver) April 16, 2021