After remaining uncharacteristically quiet, Marjorie Taylor Greene has finally inserted herself into the Lauren Boebert “Jihad Squad” fracas, and naturally, Greene is backing her fellow congresswoman who also rode into office on a wave of QAnon conspiracy theories. Greene rode to Boebert’s defense after she was called out by South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, who condemned the “Jihad Squad” comments and said there’s no place in Congress for “racist tropes and remarks.”

Greene responded to Mace on Twitter, and in the process, continued to refer to Rep. Ilhan Omar and her progressive colleagues by the same Islamophobic nickname that has Boebert in hot water.

“@NancyMace is the trash in the GOP Conference,” Greene tweeted without a sense of irony. “Never attacked by Democrats or RINO’s (same thing) because she is not conservative, she’s pro-abort. Mace you can back up off of @laurenboebert or just go hang with your real gal pals, the Jihad Squad. Your out of your league.”

.@NancyMace is the trash in the GOP Conference. Never attacked by Democrats or RINO’s (same thing) because she is not conservative, she’s pro-abort. Mace you can back up off of @laurenboebert or just go hang with your real gal pals, the Jihad Squad. Your out of your league. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 30, 2021

As for what suddenly has Greene so fired up, according to Mediaite, Mace also called for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to take a tougher stance on out of control members of Congress.

“Quite frankly, I’m tired of it,” Mace said. “It’s time for us to work together and do something better for our nation.”

UPDATE: Mace didn’t waste any time firing back at Greene, who she called either “batsh*t crazy” or a “batsh*t clown,” depending on how you interpret Mace’s use of emoji:

This is what 🦇 💩 🤡 looks like. https://t.co/nIbqjiJaFH — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 30, 2021

(Via Marjorie Taylor Greene on Twitter, Mediaite)